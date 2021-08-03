Jenna Dewan revealed how difficult life was without partner Channing Tatum as a new mom to daughter Everly, who was born in 2013.

“At the time, Chan wasn't available to be with us for the most part,” Dewan, 40, revealed on the “Dear Gabby” podcast. “So it was me, my doula, and Evie all by ourselves traveling at six weeks.”

Dewan, who resumed filming “Witches of East End” when Everly was a newborn, recalled struggling with “a lot of postpartum anxiety.”

“I did have her on set with me constantly… I just never stopped. You know, you’re up a couple of times in the night and then you’re working all day,” she shared. “I was breastfeeding. I was pumping. I was without a partner, I mean it was just craziness.”

Channing Tatum and a then-pregnant Jenna Dewan posed at the 85th Academy Awards in 2013. Ian West / PA Images via Getty Images

Tatum was in the delivery room when Everly was born, but has acknowledged that he was away from her “12 to 13 hours” every day, due to his filming schedule.

“I feel like I come home and I feel like she’s changed — like her face looks different,” Tatum, 41, told The Hollywood Reporter in 2013. “You feel like every minute that you miss is horrible.”

Dewan and the “Magic Mike” star, 41, announced their divorce in 2018, ending a relationship that began when they were cast in the 2006 movie “Step it Up.”

Everly, now 8, became a big sister last year, when Dewan and her fiancé, Steve Kazee, welcomed their son, Callum. Things have been easier for Dewan this time around, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“I was so grounded,” Dewan shared. “Even though the world was crazy, I was home and in this love nest and it was different.”

Related Video: