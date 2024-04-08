Jenna Bush Hager’s son joined mom on TODAY for snuggles and a chat

About five years ago, Jenna Bush Hager, who had recently stepped into the co-host chair of TODAY's fourth hour along with seasoned partner Hoda Kotb, announced that she and her husband Henry Hager were pregnant with their third child.

Today, during the pair's 5th anniversary celebration, that child, Hal, joined his mom and Hoda in Studio 1A.

Though "it took a lot of phone calls and prying, but after five years, this guest is finally making his appearance," Hoda said. "Ladies and gentlemen, Hal Hager!"

Clutching a stuffed animal in each hand, Hal, now 4 years old, stepped into view slowly at first and then made a beeline to his mom, who picked him up and then sat back on her chair with Hal in her lap.

"What do you say to Hoda?" Jenna prompted Hal.

"Hi, honey bunny!" Hoda said, trying to ease Hal into the show.

Again, Jenna asked if Hal wanted to say something, but he clapped his hands over his ears and immediately burrowed his face into his mom's chest.

"Remember when I played our show for you and you cried?" Jenna asked.

"No," said Hal shyly.

Jenna again tried to get feedback from Hal by asking which he likes better: his mommy's show or "Bluey." Distracted by the cameras, the lights and the image of himself on screen, Hal seemed overwhelmed and quiet.

"You know what?" Hoda said. "We've been waiting for you for five years to come on. You know why?"

"Why?" says Hal.

"Because you were in your mommy's tummy, and now you're 5 years old, almost," she replied. Hal noted that his birthday is on Aug. 2.

"What does Mommy do for a living?" Hoda asked.

"Uhhh ... I don't know," Hal said, in true 4-year-old fashion.

Giving it one last try, Jenna asked Hal if he likes TODAY With Hoda & Jenna or "Bluey" better.

"I like both," he said diplomatically.

"What do you want to say to Hoda?" prompted Jenna.

"Nothing," said Hal, rubbing his face with a stuffed animal.

Jenna really wanted Hal to say, "Happy anniversary!" to Hoda, but Hal whispered, "I'm scared."

Hoda reassured Hal, saying, "You're amazing. And you've got an amazing mom."

Jenna tried one last time to get Hal to speak, but finally gave up, joking, "Okay, well this booking went really well."

As Hoda started teasing the next guest, Hal asked Jenna, "Do I still get a donut?"

"Yes you do!" Jenna said. "Good job!"