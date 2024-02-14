Jenna shares son Hal’s unhappy reaction to seeing her on TV for the first time

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Jenna Bush Hager's 4-year-old son, Hal, just learned that his mom is TV — so what does he think?

"Kids are always honest ... Hal Hager didn’t know what my job was, he didn’t know where I came to be with you every day," Jenna told Hoda Kotb on TODAY With Hoda & Jenna on Feb. 14. "So I showed him the open of our show and he started crying."

Jenna and her husband Henry Hager are the parents of Hal and his older sisters, Mila, 10, and Poppy, 8.

Jenna added, "He said, ‘I don’t like it. Turn it off, I don’t like it!’"

In the beginning, Hal was curious to catch his mom on TODAY, she explained, even if he started crying.

"First, he was kind of into it. He’s like, ‘Mommy!’ — a little shocked but I don't know if the man felt deceived ... or he didn’t like my suit," said Jenna. "He didn’t like that I was hanging with you. I’m not sure. But he asked me to turn it off."

"That is hilarious and sad," said Hoda with a laugh.

Jenna added, "And totally appropriate!"

Hal has his opinions and he's not afraid to share them.

In January, the little boy graduated from a crib to a big-kid bed after taking years to carefully review the pros and cons. Hal ceremoniously announced his new move without consulting his parents.

"'Daddy! Daddy! I’m ready ... I need to move into my big boy bed,'" Jenna quoted her son in January on TODAY With Hoda & Jenna.

The bigger bed had been waiting for Hal for two years, said Jenna, adding, "But it all happened without his mother’s help. And that leads me to wonder if I’m too overbearing when it comes to him.”

Jenna expressed that keeping the crib until 4-years-old may have been controversial to other parents, but transitioning to a bigger bed wasn't her choice to make.

“And I said, ‘OK, Hal, I think it’s time ... and he was not ready, he was scared,” she said.

Until he wasn't!