Jamie Lynn Spears shares rare photo of daughters with 'mee-maw' Lynne Spears

Jamie Lynn Spears shared a sweet photo of her two daughters with their “mee-maw” Lynne Spears.

The “Zoey 102” star celebrated her mom’s birthday on May 4 by posting a picture of her 14-year-old daughter Maddie and 5-year-old Ivey posing next to Lynne Spears.

“Happy birthday mee-maw,” the former Nickelodeon star wrote on her Instagram story, adding a balloon and cake emoji. “You are loved.”

The Spears family celebrated "Mee-Maw's" birthday. Instagram story/Jamie Lynn Spears

The photo shows them outdoors with both girls in peach dresses while Lynne Spears is in white shorts and a white polkadot shirt. She holds Ivey in her arms as Maddie points to the distance.

Jamie Lynn Spears shares teen Maddie with ex Casey Aldridge. The actor and husband Jamie Watson welcomed Ivey in 2018.

The family recently celebrated their youngest's 5th birthday with a Barbie-themed party. Jamie Lynn Spears and Maddie wore matching pink dresses.

While the former child star opted for sparkly silver tennis shoes, her daughter wore white booties.

Maddie and Jamie Lynn wearing matching dresses for Ivey's 5th birthday. Instagram/Jamie Lynn Spears.

Jamie Lynn Spears also shared a slideshow filled with photos of her little girl on Instagram, captioning the post, “Five years of absolute joy🤍HAPPY 5th BIRTHDAY IVEY.”

Lynne Spears replied in the comments section, “You bring so much joy, laughter and love to everyone! My sweet, sweet baby girl! Happy Birthday to you!”

The “Sweet Magnolias” actor has documented her family's special moments on her Instagram. On Easter, she shared a group photo which showed Maddie has grown taller than her. Last month, it appeared as though they had a family outing at a country music concert.

Jamie Lynn Spears will soon return to the screen in the revival of “Zoey 101” and and Season Three of the Netflix series “Sweet Magnolia.”