Jamie Lynn Spears responds after Britney said she ‘never had to work for anything’ 

The rift between Britney Spears and her little sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, isn’t new, but in recent days, the duo have been sharing new information about their relationship as Jamie Lynn promotes her upcoming memoir.

In a recent interview, the younger sibling explained her perspective on the wrongs she's been accused of during the "Toxic" singer's recently-ended conservatorship, including complaints that she performed remixes of her sister’s songs, even as her older sister claimed she was denied that same opportunity.

On Thursday, the animosity between the family members spilled over to social media.

It started with Britney Spears, who’s currently sick, taking to Twitter to share how she felt about her sister's interview.

“I watched it with a 104° fever 🤒 lol and it was actually kind of nice having a fever so high cause I had to surrender to not caring,” she wrote.

“Anyways, the 2 things that did bother me that my sister said was how my behavior was out of control,” the 40-year-old wrote of time leading up to her conservatorship. “She was never around me much 15 years ago at that time ... so why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense??? REALLY?”

Britney Spears and Jamie Linn Spears during Nickelodeon's 16th Annual Kids' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in 2003. Frank Micelotta / Getty Images

Jamie Lynn Spears’ book, “Things I Should Have Said,” comes out Jan. 18, and according to a description from the publisher, it will tell the story of “a raw, blemished, and imperfect woman, standing in her own power.”

But for Britney Spears, who felt powerless amid her conservatorship, it was important tell the story of why she was so bothered by her sister performing remixes of her work.

“I know it may sound like a silly thing to most people but I wrote a lot of my songs and my sister was the baby,” the pop icon explained. “She never had to work for anything. Everything was always given to her !!!! If you were me, you might understand asking for 13 years for remixes to go into a small venue show and on tours !!!!”

Another moment that troubled Britney Spears took place at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards, where her sister and other singers performed a tribute to her while she sat in the audience.

Britney Spears and younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards. Disney Channel via Getty Images

"(S)itting there seeing a 15-minute performance of everything I have ever wanted," Britney Spears wrote. "But see, I always was the bigger person. They all got to DO IT and PLAY ME and I always sat there and took it. But see, now it’s a joke ... the last thing I would ever do is ask for what was just given to her !!! So yes, they did ruin my dreams."

She claimed to have confronted Jamie Lynn Spears about it herself.

"I do remember asking my sister why she did that when she knew I was waiting to change my show and her only words were 'Well, it wasn’t my idea,'" the big sister wrote. "Hope your book does well, Jamie Lynn !!!!"

In an Instagram post shared later Thursday, Jamie Lynn Spears accused her big sister of being dishonest.

"It’s becoming exhausting when conversations, and texts we have in private don’t match what you post on social media," Jamie Lynn Spears wrote. "I know you’re going through a lot and I never want to diminish that, but I also can’t diminish myself."

"Quite frankly, the things being said are absolutely not the truth, and I have to clarify that, because now it’s getting harder for me to rationalize to my oldest daughter why our family continues to get death threats, as a result of their aunt’s vague and accusatory posts, especially when we know she could tell the truth, and put an end to all of it in one second if she wanted to," the younger performer added.

After explaining that she wasn't interested in "drama," Jamie Lynn Spears shared what's most important to her in all of this.

"I’m speaking my truth to heal my traumas, so I can close this chapter and move forward, and I wish my sister could do the same," the younger sibling wrote. "No matter what comes, I will always love my big sister, and be here for her. It’s time to put an end to the unhealthy chaos that has controlled my life for so long."

