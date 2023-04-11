Jamie Lynn Spears’ 14-year-old daughter is taller than her in new Easter photos

Jamie Lynn Spears had a lovely Easter with her family.

The “Zoey 101” star shared photos of her with husband Jamie Watson and her two daughters — 14-year-old Maddie and 4-year-old Ivey — on Sunday, April 9.

The family posing for a photo on Easter. Instagram/Jamie Lynn Spears

In the Instagram photos, the four pose outdoors on a porch in their pastel ensembles. Spears wears a plaid multicolored dress with sneakers, while Watson is in jeans and a baby blue shirt. Their daughter Ivey is all smiles in a baby blue two-piece set with floral detailing.

As for Maddie, she's visibly taller than her famous mom and wearing a cream sweater with floral shorts. Her white booties almost make her as tall as her father.

“Happy Easter,” the “Sweet Magnolias” actor captioned her post, also adding a cross, white heart and hatching chick emoji.

The mother-daughter duo together on Easter. Instagram/Jamie Lynn Spears

Spears, 32, also posted a sweet mother-daughter moment of the teen posing with her on the porch. The two appear to be the same height as Maddie leans against her mom.

The slideshow also includes a pic of Maddie hugging her little sister and an excited Ivey next to her Easter basket, as well as with the Easter bunny. There’s also a video of Ivey tracking down the Easter bunny after it left footprints.

The former Nickelodeon star tends to share family photos on holidays, posting one on Christmas and Thanksgiving.

Back in September, the proud mom shared how she drove “7 hours” on her day off to surprise Maddie on her homecoming weekend. The post came a month after Spears got emotional announcing that her daughter had started high school and was officially a ninth-grader.

Spears shares Maddie with ex Casey Aldridge. The singer and Watson, who have been married since 2014, welcomed Ivey in 2018.

Spears recently celebrated her 32nd birthday by sharing candid photos of herself, her family and work on Instagram.

“32, don’t mind if I do….🙃,” the birthday girl wrote on April 4. “thanks so much for the overwhelming amount of love I felt for my birthday. I love y’all.”

Former “Zoey 101” co-star Victoria Justice wrote, “Happy b day Jamie!!!” alongside many emojis.

Erin Sanders, who portrayed Quinn Pensky on the Nickelodeon sitcom, added, “There she is 👀👼🏼🧡 happiest of birthdays, JL.”

Actor Brandon Quinn, Maria Menounos and many more also wished her a happy birthday.

Fans of Spears will soon see her reprising her role as Zoey in the Paramount+ revival titled “Zoey 102.”

On March 5, Spears shared photos and videos from the set announcing that they had wrapped on filming. "We can not wait to share this special experience with all of you," she wrote on Instagram.

As of now, no official release date has been announced.