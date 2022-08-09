Jamie Lynn Spears shares photos of her daughter starting high school

Jamie Lynn Spears’ 14-year-old daughter, Maddie, is officially a ninth-grader.

“And just like that my baby’s in high school,” Spears, 31, captioned an Instagram slideshow on Monday. “Time literally flies by.....don’t take a second of it for granted.”

To commemorate the milestone, Spears shared a series of photos of Maddie and a pal posing in their new school uniforms. She also included a throwback picture of a much younger Maddie wearing a colorful backpack.

Jamie Spears' daughter, Maddie, 14, posed with a pal on the first day of high school. @jamielynnspears via Instagram

The “Sweet Magnolias” actor shares Maddie with her ex-fiancé, Casey Aldridge. She is also mom of 4-year-old daughter, Ivey, with husband Jamie Watson. The couple, who tied the knot in 2014, are raising Maddie and Ivey in Spears’ native Louisiana.

In May, Spears documented Maddie’s eighth grade graduation.

“Sorryyyy, but I have to do a quick proud parent post for my 4 sport athlete who also kept a 4.0 GPA all year,” Spears wrote at the time. “So proud of her work ethic as an athlete and as a student.”

Spears has earned her bragging rights.

In 2017, Maddie nearly died in an ATV accident.

“I was in the hospital pleading, just pleading for her life,” Spears told TODAY Parents in 2020. “I said, 'Take it all. I don’t care. You can have it all. Just give me my baby girl back.’”

Maddie, who was 8 at the time, was driving the off-road vehicle on a relative's property in Kentwood, Louisiana, when it flipped into a pond. Spears and Watson struggled to free the little girl from a safety belt for several minutes.

Spears said that terrifying day is always in the back of her mind.

“I can’t complain or ask for anything,” Spears said. "I was given that one-in-a-million for the rest of my life."