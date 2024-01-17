Ice-T would 'definitely' let daughter Chanel be on 'Law & Order: SVU' — under one condition

Ice-T is all for his 8-year-old daughter, Chanel Nicole, being on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit."

While celebrating the 25th season of the show at Edge at Hudson Yards in New York City, the "New Jack Hustler" rapper told TODAY.com that he would "definitely let Chanel be on it," but only if she doesn't play a victim.

Ice-T, Coco Austin and their daughter, Chanel Nicole, attend the rapper's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, in Los Angeles. Richard Shotwell / AP

"I would never let her be a victim," the dad of three said. "I mean, no disrespect to any parents that have had their kids on our show, but it's creepy to me. Being a victim, even as adults, women that play rape victims — they're adults and they can make that decision, so I would never cast my daughter in anything negative or weird."

"That would be her choice when she grows up," he continued. "But I've stood over little kids that were dead and the kid is asking the mom, 'What's this on my toe?' I'm like, mom kind of sold you out kid. You're a corpse."

For over two decades, Ice-T has played Odafin "Fin" Tutuola on the show alongside star Mariska Hargitay, who has portrayed Olivia Benson in the series since its first episode premiered in 1999.

When asked what he's learned from Hargitay, Ice-T joked that his co-star taught him "nothing" over the years.

"I teach Mariska everything!" he said as his wife, Coco Austin, laughed beside him.

Ice-T and wife Coco Austin at Edge at Hudson Yards to celebrate 25 seasons of "Law & Order: SVU" on Jan. 16, 2024. NBC

However, after taking a brief pause to think about the question, Ice-T got serious and said Hargitay is a "sweetheart."

“Mariska is very gracious. She’s thankful and she’s appreciative of what has happened. That’s good to see in an actress that is so world-renowned and loved. She's very humble. I think I taught Mariska how to just mellow it out, take it easy, keep it relaxed," he said.

"My name's Ice," he continued. "I think I've mellowed her out, gave her a little zen."

"And I think she showed me that as your star goes up, you can stay grounded in a beautiful way," Ice-T added.

He also noted Hargitay's Joyful Heart Foundation, which aims to help change society's perception of sexual assault and support survivors.

"She didn't have to do that — she's an actress," Ice-T explained. "So she's embodied the part. Everybody doesn't do that. So God bless her. She's a sweetheart."

Along with Chanel, Ice-T is also a proud father to his two older kids, Tracy Marrow Jr. and LeTesha Marrow, whom he welcomed in previous relationships.