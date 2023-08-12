Ice-T has learned a lot of life lessons from his children.

The rapper is a proud father to his two oldest kids, LeTesha and Tracy Jr., whom he shares with two different women. He also co-parents his youngest child, Chanel Nicole, with his wife Coco Austin.

In an Aug. 11, interview with People, Ice-T shared the reason why he and Austin decided to make a social media account for their young daughter.

“It’s fun and she likes doing it. If she didn’t, we definitely wouldn’t do it,” he said, also noting that they monitor Chanel’s activity on the various platforms. “When Chanel was born, we got her social media because we knew that we were gonna be the parents that were gonna show a hundred pictures of their kid because we were proud.”

“I didn’t want to put it all on my page, because then I’d be that dad that’s always showing pictures of his kids,” he continued. “So we... got her a page that way if people want to watch our child grow, they can. We’re not afraid of anything happening. People will say, ‘don’t show her face.’ We’re not concerned with that.”

However, if it ever reaches a point where Chanel says that she's not happy with social media, Ice-T says that he and Austin will immediately pull the plug. But till that day, he said "she's a normal kid" who likes "her TikToks and her Reels.”

Still, Ice-T is clear that even if you don't see him or his wife in a video or post, they are still watching "everything."

“I think the thing of it is, it’s Ice-T and Coco. Our parenting is a lot different than the normal, square couple from Oklahoma. I’m a f---ing rock star, it’s different.”

“We’re like the Osbournes,” the "Cop Killer" rapper continued. “We have a different dynamic in our house. But it’s not harmful. That’s the main thing. It’s us.”

The rapper and “Law & Order: SVU” actor said he's also not phased by others who criticize how he and Austin parent.

“You got to remember this: for anything anybody says about me and Coco, there’s a million billion people that are like f--- that. So are you gonna listen to the negative?," he asked. "I always say you’re insulated by love. You got so many people out there that love you. You can’t pay attention to the idiots, you know? So none of that affects us and you can tell.”

Instead, he offered some sage advice on how he approaches being a the best father.

“The key to having kids is having parental guidance — not necessarily parental control, but guidance to help them understand what it is,” he said.

Read on to learn more about Ice-T three kids.

LeTesha Marrow

Ice-T's daughter LeTesha Marrow with Coco Austin at a pre-birthday party for baby Chanel. Rob Kim / Getty

In 1976, Ice-T welcomed his first child, daughter LeTesha Marrow, with his then-girlfriend Adrienne, when he was still in high school.

In a 2020 interview with People, Ice-T revealed what it was like to be a dad when he was in the middle of jumpstarting his career.

“When I had my first kid I was in the middle of the wildness of becoming Ice-T, all the people that were after me, and I had my head down,” he said. “I really wasn’t concentrating on them, I was concentrating on survival."

According to LeTesha's Twitter bio, she's a writer and actor, who also an account on OnlyFans.

LeTesha is also the mother of a son, Elyjah Marrow, whom she welcomed in 1995. This was the first time that Ice-T became a grandfather.

According to Billboard, Elyjah was later arrested in 2014 in Georgia in connection to the death of his roommate Daryus Johnson, whom he reportedly shot and killed by accident.

Tracy Marrow Jr.

Rapper Ice-T and his son Tracy Marrow Jr. perform onstage at Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre in Irvine, California. Scott Dudelson / Getty Images

In 1991, Ice-T welcomed his son, Tracy, with his then-girlfriend Darlene Ortiz, who is almost 10 years his junior.

According to Complex, they met at L.A's Radiotron and dated for 17 years before they called it quits. However, Ortiz told the outlet that they didn't separate on good terms.

"I’m disappointed highly of how it ended and how we chose to end it," she said. "I’m very disappointed, but at the same time, how can I be mad at him? All these exciting things happened because of him. I met him and supported him, and he is still my son’s dad. There’s no way it can ever really get ugly."

As Tracy Jr. grew older, he knew that he wanted to pursue a rap career just like his dad. While adopting the nickname Lil' Ice, Tracy Jr., was focused on getting a lot of money, as his Instagram bio suggests.

On Instagram, he was also seen performing alongside his dad with his father's heavy metal band Body Count.

However, in 2012, Tracy Jr. got into some legal trouble. On Twitter, he wrote, "Just Bailed Out of Jail lmao #ThezN----sWontHoldMeBack 10k Bail go f--- yourself officer wait for my complaint u need anger management !"

Nonetheless, Tracy Jr. still remains the apple of his mother's eye. For Mother's Day 2021, she shared a collage of photos of them together and wrote, "I just can’t get enough of this young man, I love being a mom."

"One of my best memories, when he was 15 and he was appalled at how many of his friends that he witnessed that didn’t give their mom or dad, a hug and kiss and tell them they loved them as they exited the car, I was dropping him off at school and it dawned on him seeing his pals leave their parents cars. ❤️," she continued. "Soon after that he’d no longer need rides to school 🥲 but man am I glad to have those moments."

Chanel Nicole Marrow

Chanel is the baby of the family. In 2015, Ice-T welcomed his daughter with his wife, Coco Austin, whom he married in 2002.

When Chanel was born, Ice-T was over 50 years old.

“Muhammad Ali said it best, ‘When a man has a child in the second half of his life, after 50, it resets his life,’” the "6 ‘n the Mornin’" rapper said on V-103’s Big Tigger Morning Show in March. “It started my life over.”

“I got back healthy, now I’m back in the gym, I’m looking good, sharp, I’m strong. I’ve got to live," he continued. "I can’t go nowhere. I’ve got to keep chasing these bags. I got a baby girl.”

When Chanel turned 7 years old, she showed her parents that she really has a knack for acting and editing.

On Instagram, Ice-T shared a funny video that Chanel made of herself playing two different characters. He captioned it, "Newest Actress, Editor and Director.. Chanel did this all by herself. Then showed it to me and Coco.. Not bad for a 7yr old. 👍❤️."

Chanel is also clearly not afraid of the spotlight. At her father's 2023 Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, she showed up alongside her mom and posed for pictures in a cute dress while her dad received his iconic star in the City of Angles.

“Let me shout out my family,” Ice-T said towards the end of his speech. “My son, my daughter, Coco my wife. (Chanel), who obviously is in the position to stand behind one of these podiums one day. She has no fear of the stage.”

Chanel also adores her mother to bits. While promoting the "Barbie" movie in a barely there bikini, Austin said on Instagram, "Chanel is so cute.. She tells me, 'Mommy, you we’re Barbie before the movie came out. You’re the real human barbie'. And she is dead serious about it.. I love how she views me and loves me thats so sweet of her💗."