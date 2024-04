Elizabeth Hurley says filming sex scenes for a movie directed by her son Damian ‘felt very easy’

Elizabeth Hurley’s son called the shots on her latest film — literally!

Hurley’s son, Damian Hurley, 22, made his directorial debut in the thriller “Strictly Confidential,” which stars his famous mother.

Elizabeth Hurley, 58, says the film, opening April 5, was the result of a promise she made to him years ago.

“I gave him his first video camera when he was 8, for his eighth birthday. And he started making baby movies,” she said April 4 on TODAY, adding that she was required to star in them, along with her friends and her exes.

“I said to him if he ever gets the opportunity to make his first big, grown-up movie, I’d be in it, and he got this chance, so, of course, I produce it. I was in it.”

She beams with pride when talking about the experience.

Elizabeth Hurley (left) and her son, Damian Hurley (right), speak highly of their experience making the movie "Strictly Confidential." TODAY

“It was the nicest, most liberating thing being directed by a family member because you know when you just really trust someone, you’re safe,” she said.

“I felt really safe, and there were some challenging scenes to do for me, and having him behind the camera, it was the most relaxed that I’ve ever been on camera. I loved it.”

Damian Hurley said the movie took only 18 days to shoot.

“It was the most wonderful experience of my life, but also the most overwhelming,” he said.

(From left to right)Al Roker, Sheinelle Jones, Craig Melvin and Dylan Dreyer raised a glass with Elizabeth Hurley and her son, Damian, to celebrate his 22nd birthday. TODAY

The movie featured Elizabeth Hurley in some love scenes, which may sound awkward to shoot with your son directing the action; but she says it wasn’t a big deal.

“It wasn’t like he was sneaking into my robe with a video camera, into my own bedroom, OK?” she joked. “We were on set. There were a hundred people on set, too.”

“It actually felt very easy,” she continued. “We rehearsed it. We knew what we were doing. We knew all the shots.”

Elizabeth Hurley has been a fixture in the celebrity orbit for decades — ever since starting her acting career in the ’80s and gaining global buzz for her 13-year relationship with then-boyfriend Hugh Grant. The star of TV series like “The Royals” and films like “Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery” is also a doting mom to her son.

Not only do they have matching to-die-for cheekbones, they also share a love for the entertainment business. After pivoting from a career in modeling, Damian has continued following in Mom’s footsteps into film, with Elizabeth cheering him on every step of the way.

Elizabeth Hurley and Damian Hurley at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California. Lionel Hahn / Getty Images

So let’s find out a little more about this budding director and the star of his world, on stage and off.

Damian has several famous godfathers

Elizabeth split from Grant in 2000, but when Damian was born in 2002, Grant became one of his godfathers, as Elizabeth discussed on the “People in the ’90s” podcast in 2021.

Damian has also shared multiple Instagram posts of his other godfathers, Elton John and John’s husband, David Furnish.

“Birthday kisses to my beautiful godfather,” he wrote in March. Earlier in the month he posted family pictures from an Oscar party, also referring to Furnish as a godfather.

He has also had many father figures

Damian’s biological father was American producer and screenwriter Steve Bing. Elizabeth briefly dated Bing after splitting from Grant in 2000, and became pregnant in 2001. When Damian was born in April 2002, Bing denied paternity, but a DNA test proved he was Damian’s father, The Guardian reported in 2002.

Afterward, Elizabeth began dating businessman and textile heir Arun Nayar; the two married in 2007 and lived with Damian in Gloucestershire, England, on a 400-acre organic farm, The Telegraph reported in 2008. The two divorced in 2011.

Months later, the actress was engaged to former Australian cricketer Shane Warne, CBS News reported. They bought a home together in 2012, according to the Australian property website Real Estate, but split by the end of 2013, per E! News.

In 2020, Bing died by suicide, Deadline reported. He left behind son Damian and a daughter, Kira Bonder, Damian’s half-sister. Both Elizabeth and Damian shared their feelings on Instagram.

“I am saddened beyond belief that my ex Steve is no longer with us,” Elizabeth wrote, adding that the last time she spoke to Bing was on Damian’s 18th birthday.

In a separate post, Damian captioned a simple image of a sunset, “This is a very strange and confusing time and I’m immensely grateful to be surrounded by my phenomenal family and friends.”

Later, he thanked his fans with another Instagram post.

“I’d like to thank you all again for your overwhelming kindness over the past few days,” he wrote. “Your love and support has helped me greatly during this challenging time.”

In 2022, Warne died of a heart attack. He was 52. Again, both Mom and her son shared heartbreaking tributes on Instagram.

“SW was a father figure to me for most of my formative years and was truly one the best men I’ve ever known,” Damian wrote, sharing photos of himself with Warne. “My heart is broken.”

Arun Nayar (left) with Damian Hurley and Elizabeth Hurley circa 2009. Barry Batchelor / PA Images via Getty Images

Proving that in addition to his godfathers, Damian still has a strong male figure in his life, Elizabeth shared with the Independent in 2022 that “Arun still calls [Damian] son and Damian calls him Dad.”

Damian began acting and modeling as a teenager

In 2017, Elizabeth told People that she would “encourage anything he wants to do,” but hoped Damian would “study hard at school.” At that point, Damian had already made his acting debut on season three of her E! show, “The Royals,” as Hansel von Liechtenstein, Crown Prince of Liechtenstein.

Two years later, Damien landed a modeling job with beauty brand Pat McGrath Labs, then signed with IMG Models in 2020, per WWD.

His other best friend is an artist

Though there aren’t any confirmed details about his love life, Damian has posted about another “best friend” on Instagram. Her name is Millie Griffiths, and according to We Restart, she’s an artist.

Pictures captured by Getty Images show that the two have vacationed and attended events together over the years.

He’s always wanted to direct

In 2022, Damian released his debut short film, “The Boy on the Beach,” in which his mom stars (and he plays a role).

Sharing news about the release in October, Damian posted photos from behind the scenes on Instagram.

“And that’s a wrap on ‘The Boy on the Beach’!” he wrote. “I started making shorts when I was 8, running around with a camcorder, begging my long-suffering family and friends to be in them.”

He also gave a shout-out to his mom, writing, “To make this even more perfect, my crazily talented (and insanely kind) mother … flew out to film.”

His second directing project, “Strictly Confidential,” is also his directorial feature debut. According to IMDb, the film follows a tormented woman who “finds herself drawn into a world of seduction, duplicity and betrayal as she desperately tries to uncover the mystery surrounding her best friend’s suicide.”

When filming wrapped in December 2022, Damian posted photos from the set on Instagram and explained in his caption that his mom “dropped everything” to be in the film.

“Everyone involved deserves public declarations of adoration (all of which will come in due course) but right now I want to worship @ElizabethHurley1 who, during the making of my first ever short film back in 2010 (when I was 8 🤓) promised me she’d be in my first feature; true to her word, the minute this film was greenlit, Mama dropped everything and raced out to the beautiful Caribbean to help. Working together was a dream ♥️,” he wrote.

Damian and Elizabeth remain closer than ever

Today, Damian and Elizabeth are as close as ever. On Mother’s Day in the United Kingdom (which happens in March), he posted a throwback picture featuring the mother-son duo on Instagram.

In the caption, he referred to her as “my twin since day one,” adding, “I’d be lost without mine xxx.”