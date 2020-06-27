This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide please call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

Elizebeth Hurley's son, Damian Hurley, is taking to social media to thank fans for their love and support following the passing of his father, Steve Bing.

"I’d like to thank you all again for your overwhelming kindness over the past few days," the 18-year-old aspiring actor and model wrote on Instagram. "Your love and support has helped me greatly during this challenging time."

Bing, a film financier and philanthropist, died by suicide on June 22, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed. He was 55 years old.

Earlier this week, Damian posted a photo of a sunset, paired with a caption thanking people who had contacted him to express their condolences.

Damian Hurley in 2019. David M. Benett / Dave Benett/Getty Images for Pat

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone that has reached out following the devastating news," he wrote. "I’m trying to reply to as many of you as I can, but please know I will always remember your kindness. This is a very strange and confusing time and I’m immensely grateful to be surrounded by my phenomenal family and friends."

Bing was a businessman who wrote the 2003 movie “Kangaroo Jack.” He also financed and produced films such as 2000's Sylvester Stallone remake “Get Carter,” “The Polar Express” and "Kingsman: The Golden Circle."

On Instagram Tuesday, Hurley posted several photos of her and Bing.

“I am saddened beyond belief that my ex Steve is no longer with us. It is a terrible end,” she captioned the photos. “Our time together was very happy and I’m posting these pictures because although we went through some tough times, it’s the good, wonderful memories of a sweet, kind man that matter.”

“In the past year we had become close again. We last spoke on our son’s 18th birthday. This is devastating news and I thank everyone for their lovely messages,” she added.

In addition to Damian, Bing is survived by a daughter, Kira Bonder, whom he shared with former pro tennis player Lisa Bonder.