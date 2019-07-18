Like mother, like son!

Damian Hurley, Elizabeth Hurley's son, just proved that good looks and modeling chops run in the family.

The 17-year-old appears in a new makeup campaign for Pat McGrath Labs, and we can't get over how much he resembles his famous mother.

While striking a pose for the campaign video, "Sublime Perfection: The System Skinterviews," the young actor and model shows off his enviable cheekbones and striking blue eyes. Hurley also proves he's got serious hair game, much like his mother, with his windswept blowout.

In the video, directed by Steven Meisel, Hurley models alongside fellow model newbies like Violet Chachki and Sonjdra Deluxe, and shows off the makeup brand's new product line, Sublime Perfection the System.

After Hurley shared a photo from the video shoot on Instagram, his mom showered him with love, commenting "My north, my south, my east and my west. I love you."

It's not the first time the young Hurley, who is signed to TESS Management in London, has dabbled in the modeling world. Last fall, he posed alongside his mom in a breast cancer awareness campaign for Estée Lauder.

The resemblance was pretty clear back then, but it's downright uncanny in his latest modeling gig.

Hurley clearly enjoys working with his mom; he made his first foray into acting in 2016 on the third season of her scripted show "The Royals." In an interview with TODAY, the then 14-year-old said his mom gave him the following sage advice: "Learn your lines and don’t be annoying."

Ever the proud mom, Hurley said she was impressed with her son's acting skills: "He was a knockout when he was shooting."

The pair seem to have quite the sweet bond, and Hurley took a trip down memory lane on Instagram this spring to wish her son a happy 17th birthday.

Now our only question is: When will these two creatively collaborate next?