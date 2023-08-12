Drake is sharing a sweet bonding moment with his son, styling his son's hair in a new photo.

In the first photo of an Instagram carousel posted Aug. 11, the "Rich Flex" rapper posted himself sitting behind Adonis braiding the 5-year-old's hair. Adonis sat on a chair, touching his face with one hand and holding a small basketball in the other.

He captioned the post with a quote from former Philadelphia 76ers point guard Allen Iverson, writing, "Just because you put a guy in a tuxedo doesn’t make him a good guy."

The next photo shows the iconic NBA moment when Iverson is sitting on the bench getting his hair braided by his mom mid-game.

The subsequent slides include a mirror selfie of Drake and a video of Adonis taking a break from playing ping pong to check out his grandma's new watch.

In the comment section, fellow rappers and celebrities were loving the shots and father-son activity — with some giving the "God's Plan" singer a hard time.

Tyga commented, "Like father Like son."

"It’s no way your sitting here acting like your braiding his hair for the internet," Lil Yachty wrote, while DJ simply commented a crown emoji.

"You just had to add in the selfie," wrote Bobbi Althoff, the TikToker who skyrocketed to fame with her July interview with Drake for “The Really Good Podcast.”

The dynamic between a goofy Drake and deadpan comedian Althoff awkwardly chatting in bed has caused the interviewer's TikTok videos to go viral with over 20 million views.

While appearing on TODAY with Hoda and Jenna on Aug. 7, the 25-year-old dropped how she managed to interview the hip-hop and R&B icon.

“He saw my video with Funny Marco. And he liked it. And he followed me,” Althoff said on TODAY. “When I saw he followed me, I was like, I’m going to ask.”

“So you just DM’ed him and said, ‘Do you want to be on my podcast?’” Jenna asked her.

“Yeah, that’s exactly what I said.”

The unique under-the-sheets interview — featuring Drake sipping on a drink out of a stemmed wine glass — caused a stir on social media, and Althoff revealed the story behind the location choice.

“The idea behind it was that I want to do (the interview) so bad that (I) bothered him while he was going to bed to do it. ... So now we do all my podcasts in a random location,” she said of their filming backstage at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee.