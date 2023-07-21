Who is Bobbi Althoff? Meet the 25-year-old TikToker who interviewed Drake in bed

Bobbi Althoff is not afraid to put herself out there.

In her Instagram bio, Althoff, 25, describes herself as an “aspiring podcast host, actress, influencer, supermodel and singer.”

The social media star experienced a steady rise to fame after she began to post on TikTok in 2020. Her comically deadpan sense of humor has won her a loyal fanbase — including, it seems, several celebrities.

Since starting her podcast "The Really Good Podcast" in 2021, Althoff has interviewed comedian and actor Rick Glassman, YouTuber Funny Marco, rapper Armani White, and most recently, singer and rapper Drake.

Clips of her hysterically awkward interview with Drake have gone viral on TikTok, with one video getting over 22 million views.

Here's everything you need to know about the buzzy celebrity interviewer and social media personality.

Althoff got her start on TikTok as a mom influencer

Before she went viral by sitting in bed with Drake, Althoff's content reflected a very different part of her life.

Althoff's old TikTok account, which she has since made private, still has 1.2 million followers. She shifted to posting comedy videos on her current account, which has 4.4 million followers at present.

The first post visible on Althoff's main TikTok account is a video of her now-husband Cory Althoff's proposal, in which she awkwardly giggled through his speech.

Though the subject of her content has shifted, her deadpan humor is visible from the start. In one of her first few videos, Althoff joked that she was 40 years old but still had the skin of a 23-year-old (her real age at the time) due to never smiling.

Along with more typical TikTok fare such as dancing and lip sync videos, Althoff has chronicled her second pregnancy and life with her two daughters. She nicknamed her young daughters "Richard" and "Concrete" to protect their privacy, and doesn't show their faces on camera.

She also once went viral for a side effect of breastfeeding: Lopsided breasts.

While she still posts original TikTok content, Althoff seems to have shifted her focus to her podcast.

Under the covers with Drake

The setting was unusual for a celebrity interview: surrounded by microphones, Althoff and Drake reclined under the covers of Drake's bed as the rapper sipped on a a drink.

Their rapport falls somewhere between an awkward first date, childhood friends, and two SNL cast members trying to make each other break character.

"Can you not drink during my interview please?" Althoff asked expressionlessly.

"It's a nightcap," Drake shot back.

"It's sad," Althoff said.

Needless to say, Althoff has an unorthodox interviewing style. She maintained a deadpan expression throughout nearly the entire hourlong conversation with Drake, occasionally darting her eyes to the side as if to signal boredom.

When Drake attempted to elaborate on an anecdote, Althoff shut him down cold. “That’s weirdly descriptive,” she said, looking off to the side.

Several of their hilarious interactions have made headlines, especially Althoff's jabs about Drake's legal first name, Aubrey, being a girl's name.

Drake gave as good as he got, though: the rapper razzed Althoff for claiming to have missed her daughter's first birthday for the interview.

Though Althoff has not yet announced her next celebrity guest for the podcast, her fans are eagerly awaiting her next move.

Althoff has received hundreds of comments on TikTok begging her for more content.

"This is the best interview ever," one follower wrote.

Another fan took their enthusiasm a step further, in true Althoff style.

"Can y’all like…keep doing this ion care how many birthdays you gotta miss," they wrote.