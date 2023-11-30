Beyoncé kisses Blue Ivy on the cheek on the red carpet of the "Renaissance" film premiere in London.

Beyoncé may be a global superstar, but that didn't stop her from going into mother mode when she and her 11-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, showed up to the star-studded London premiere of her "Renaissance" concert film.

Blogger James Single shared several images in his Instagram stories that showed the mother-daughter duo gamely posing together for photographers. He also included videos of the pair at the Nov. 30 event.

One adorable photo showed the “Cuff It” singer, 42, giving her daughter, who danced onstage with her on several dates throughout the “Renaissance” tour, a sweet kiss on the head.

Beyoncé gives daughter Blue Ivy a kiss at the London premiere of the "Renaissance" concert film. @jamessingle via Instagram

One of the videos showed Beyoncé telling photographers that she and Blue Ivy need to hurry inside because Blue Ivy, who wore a black off-the-shoulder dress and sunglasses to the event, was feeling cold outside in London's chilly nighttime weather.

But as Beyoncé begins moving toward the theater's entrance, her ready-for-fame daughter lingers behind a moment to keep posing for shutterbugs.

The two smiled for photographers outside of the event. @jamessingle via Instagram

In another video, a solo Blue Ivy hams it up by flashing peace signs for photogs.

Blue Ivy, whose dad is Beyoncé’s husband, rapper Jay-Z, first joined Beyoncé onstage at a concert in Paris on May 26.

Beyoncé proudly shared snaps of her little girl dancing during the concert on Instagram.

Blue Ivy wore an off-the-shoulder black gown and sunglasses to the premiere. @jamessingle via Instagram

“My beautiful first born,” Beyoncé wrote, adding a praying hand emoji. “I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel.”

For months thereafter, the preteen continued wowing fans with her dancing skills and onstage poise.

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy perform onstage at Beyoncé's concert in Atlanta on Aug. 11. Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood

In August, Beyoncé’s former Destiny’s Child bandmate Kelly Rowland praised Blue Ivy's work ethic when speaking to E! News.

“I’m very proud,” said Rowland. “She works very freaking hard, period. But how could she not, you know? She sees her mother in action and she sees her father in action and how they apply everything, hard work to everything that they do.”