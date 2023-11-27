Blue Ivy opens up in mom Beyoncé’s film about working harder after seeing negative comments of her ‘Renaissance’ performance

The apple clearly doesn't fall far from the tree, as Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy Carter is turning her haters into motivators.

During “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé,” a cinematic experience following the star's latest tour and life in the spotlight, the 11-year-revealed how she came to iconically join her mother on stage this year.

After agreeing to rehearse what became a viral dance breakdown, Blue first joined mom Beyoncé onstage for a concert in Paris, France, on May 26.

Per TODAY Editorial Director Arianna Davis, who attended the movie premiere in Los Angeles, the pre-teen opened up about reading negative comments online criticizing her performance.

"...instead of choosing to give up, the 11-year-old chose to work even harder," Arianna wrote in an essay for TODAY.com. "The scene is so poignant, it led our theater to loud whistles and impressed, whooping cheers for Ms. Blue Ivy Carter — and a tear or two from this here viewer."

Following her daughter's performance, the "Love on Top" singer shared several clips of Blue confidently taking the stage dressed in a sparkling silver metallic look, accompanied by a "proud mama" message.

“My beautiful first born,” Beyoncé wrote, adding a praying hand emoji. “I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel.”

As fans continued to take notice of Blue's improving performance and confidence throughout the tour, the changes weren't lost on dad JAY-Z.

Last month, he told CBS of his daughter, “I still get goosebumps seeing her walk onstage,” per People.

“She’s been born into a life she didn’t ask for. So since she was born, she’s been in scrutiny and the public eye and everyone having an opinion of even a little girl, how she keeps her hair,” he said. “So for her to be on that stage and reclaim her power, and the song is called ‘My Power,’ you can’t write a better script.”