Nick Viall and his fiancée, Natalie Joy, are going to be parents — which means they’re about to be showered with a whole bunch of roses!

On Aug. 8, the media personalities shared the news of their pregnancy with individual posts shared on their social media pages. “The Bachelor” alum revealed the happy news in a post to his TikTok, which featured a series of black-and-white photos highlighting Joy’s already-prominent baby bump and a sonogram of their little one.

“Been waiting my whole life to be a dad! Cant believe im lucky enough to be one with her,” he captioned the post.

Nick Viall and fiancée Natalie announced that they are expecting their first child together on Aug. 8. Instagram/Nick Viall

On the same day, Viall and Joy also announced their news in a joint post on their Instagrams. The post featured the same carousel of images and Joy’s sparkling engagement ring.

“our biggest dream came true,” the couple's caption reads.

Members of “The Bachelor” nation celebrated the news in the comments section of the post, wishing the couple every happiness.

Ashley Iaconetti, who appeared alongside Viall in the show’s third season of “Bachelor in Paradise,” chimed into the comments section, “So so excited! We love you guys! These pics are studding! This baby is so lucky!!”

Iaconetti’s husband, Jared Haibon, also commented, writing, “Couldn’t be more excited for you bro!”

Vanessa Grimaldi, who became engaged to Viall in Season 21 of “The Bachelor" before parting ways, also replied, writing, “Aww!!! Congratulations!!!!!”

When did Nick Viall and Natalie Joy start dating?

Rumors of Viall and Joy dating began in July 2020. Viall, however, never confirmed their relationship until February 2021 on his “Viall Files" podcast. He later revealed how they met.

“My current girlfriend slid in my DMs,” he told E! News' "Down in the DMs" in 2022. “Real clever, it said, ‘You’re unreal.’ I guess it was funny. I was more curious, wondering why I was unreal.”

In July 2022, Viall shared on his Instagram that he and Joy “don’t know” their exact anniversary date. Instead, they “just celebrate it for 2 weeks straight around the time to make sure you don’t miss it. Always starting at the place we met.”

Nick Viall and Natalie Joy get engaged

The pair announced their engagement earlier this year in January.

“For the rest of my life, it’s you,” Viall wrote in the caption for his Jan. 12 announcement, which he shared in a joint post with Joy.

A couple days later, Viall shared a video of how the proposal went down.

"A glimpse into the best night of our lives. Here’s to the beginning of forever!" he captioned the video, in which he explained how he planned it all out.

In the clip, he shared how he told Joy that they were going to go to a special screening of Tom Hanks’ new movie “A Man Called Otto.”

“Unfortunately, we don’t get to meet Tom Hanks,” he said, adding that she would walk into the candle-filled room and watch a video of him sharing his feelings “because I won’t be able to get through it in person, and I will walk down some stairs and propose.”

The reality star got down on one knee earlier this year. Instagram/Nick Viall

Nick Viall alluded to them having a family one day

In that same proposal video, Viall mentioned that he couldn't wait to start a family with Joy.

"It's unreal to me that you get to be the mother of my children," he said teary-eyed.

In July, Viall and Joy once again alluded to their future with kids when he shared a post on Instagram, revealing that he’d bought back the home his mother had grown up in as a child.

“What a JOURNEY this has been!!” Joy commented at the time. “We will create the most beautiful memories here and our children will get to grow up enjoying the same slice of heaven their dad grew up enjoying.”