‘Bachelor’ alum Nick Viall is engaged: ‘For the rest of my life, it’s you’

Nick Viall has found the woman he wants to spend the rest of his life with — and now it's official!

On Thursday, Jan. 12, Viall, 42, announced his engagement to Natalie Joy, his girlfriend of more than two years, with a post on Instagram. In every picture of the carousel, Joy showed off her sparkling new engagement ring.

"For the rest of my life, it’s you," Viall captioned the romantic post.

In the comments, Chrishell Stause wrote, "Aww congrats 😍😍❤️."

Taylor Lautner said, "Let’s go buddy ❤️."

And Peta Murgatroyd added, "Omg Omg CONGRATULATIONS babe!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ You guys are perfect!"

While rumors swirled that they were dating in 2020, "The Bachelor" alum didn't confirm their relationship until February 2021 when he revealed how he met Joy on his "Viall Files" podcast.

“My current girlfriend slid in my DMs," he said, according to E! News. "Real clever, it said, ‘You’re unreal.’ I guess it was funny. I was more curious, wondering why I was unreal.”

The reality star noted that he thinks direct messages are a "great place to meet people."

According to Us Weekly, Viall said he started to spend time with Joy after their initial Instagram encounter.

“We kind of kept hanging out, and she finally got to a point where she was like, ‘I want to date,’ and I was kind of like, ‘I don’t know,'" he said.

"The Bachelor" alum Nick Viall announced his engagement to Natalie Joy. Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

“She just was like, ‘OK, this is what I want. It’s fine, no big deal, but I’m going to go do my thing,’ and she did, and I was like, ‘What?!’ … She went and showed me exactly what I’d be missing.”

And Joy has hinted that she would like to start a family with her beau as well. In December 2021, she posted a cute photo of them together and wrote, “Please accept this as our first family Christmas card, happy holidays!!!”

Then, in January 2021, she posted another photo of them together and wrote, “baby daddy” in the caption.