Andy Cohen celebrates daughter Lucy turning 1 with smiley new pic

Happy 1st birthday, Lucy!

To celebrate his daughter's first trip around the sun, Andy Cohen shared a pic of himself holding Lucy and a one-shaped balloon, both of them flashing big smiles.

"Happy birthday, sweetheart!" he captioned the post with a red heart emoji.

Several familiar names from the "Real Housewives" franchise took to the comment section, sending well wishes to the newly-minted 1-year-old.

"Happy Birthday!!" D'Andra Simmons wrote with the heart and kissing face emojis.

Teresa Giudice commented, "Happy Birthday Beautiful," with a bunch of celebratory emojis.

Model Naomi Campbell wrote, "Happy birthday Angel," while John Mayer piped in with, "Happy birthday Lucy!!!!!!!"

In April 2022, the "Watch What Happens Live" host announced his daughter's birth with an Instagram selfie, featuring Lucy snuggling up to her father.

“HERE’S LUCY!!!!! Meet my daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen!” he wrote. “She’s 8 pounds 13 oz and was born at 5:13 pm in New York City!!! Her big brother can’t wait to meet her!”

Cohen is also father to Benjamin, who was born via surrogacy in 2019.

After Lucy's birth through surrogate, the 54-year-old spoke graciously about his appreciation for the legal protections surrounding surrogacy while hosting a May 2022 episode of "WWHL."

“I didn’t do this on my own,” Cohen said. “I have to once again thank my incredible surrogate. What a partner and friend she has been to me.”

He added, “I am so grateful for her and grateful that she could deliver and carry Lucy in New York state, where surrogacy is now legal with a law giving surrogates all the rights and protections that they so strongly deserve.”

During that same episode, Cohen revealed the touching way that Lucy received her moniker.

“As for her name, Louis is a big name in my family — two great grandfathers and my dad, all named Louis,” said Cohen, who happened to be born in St. Louis, Missouri. “So that’s where I got Lucy. I’ve always loved the name Lucy, by the way.”

Lucy's middle name, Eve, also has significance to her dad's family, as Cohen's mom is named Evelyn.