Andy Cohen’s daughter Lucy, 1, shows off her Thanksgiving shoes — Louboutins

Andy Cohen's daughter Lucy celebrated Thanksgiving this year in a pair of red bottoms.

The Bravo star shared photos Nov. 23 to Instagram of 1-year-old Lucy wearing a cream-colored dress and little silver Louboutin shoes on her feet.

"My mom and my little girl," he captioned the pic with a black heart. "(…and Lucy’s Loub’s, courtesy of @bevysmith)."

In the first shot, Lucy looks towards the camera and holds hands with her grandma, while in the second, the little one shows off the red bottoms of her shiny shoes.

Television personality Bevy Smith reshared Cohen's Instagram story of Lucy dancing around in her boots, writing, "Every doll needs #redbottoms," tagging Louboutin.

@bevysmith via Instagram

Fans were marveling at the shoes and pictures in the comment section of the post, writing, "Perfect Thanksgiving outfit — from head to toe."

Another wrote, "Housewife in training," with a crown.

"Omggggggggg! This is too cute!" "The Real Housewives of Potomac" star Gizelle Bryant commented.

Lucy isn't the only one in the spotlight this week. Cohen's son, Ben, 4, had the Thanksgiving treat of meeting Cher, who performed during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Nov. 23.

"THANKSGIVING! Ben met Cher! (And so did my mom!) He was in the middle of some feelings, but it happened and I feel like my work here is done," Cohen captioned an Instagram post.

"What a lovely morning at the parade with the family. Happy Thanksgiving wherever you are. Thank you for being a part of my life," Cohen finished the post, along with two photos of his son meeting Cher.

Cohen covered Ben’s face with an emoji. Once his son reached school age, Cohen stopped sharing photos of Ben’s face to protect his privacy.

In October, the “Watch What Happens Live” star shared another sweet moment with Lucy while they took a father-daughter stroll through what appeared to be New York City.

The 1-year-old was as stylish as ever with her hair slicked back into two buns, wearing a black moto jacket and cream-colored pants. Cohen sported a plaid button down paired with a black jacket and jeans.