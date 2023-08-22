Andie MacDowell's 3 kids: What to know about Justin, Rainey and Margaret Qualley

Andie MacDowell may be a famous model and actor, but she is the first to say her children take center stage in her life.

On Aug. 19, the "Groundhog Day" star, 65, attended her youngest daughter Margaret Qualley's A-list wedding to music producer Jack Antonoff, where she rocked her famous "silver fox" locks, according to People.

MacDowell shares Qualley and two other children — son, Justin, and older daughter Rainey — with her ex-husband, former model Paul Qualley, who also attended the star-studded nuptials.

Though MacDowell has earned raves as an actor — the “Four Weddings and a Funeral” star won a Independent Spirit Award for her debut role in 1989's "Sex, Lies and Videotape" and has been nominated for multiple Golden Globe awards — she said she always put motherhood first.

“My kids were always my priority and being a mother was the most important aspect of my life,” MacDowell told fellow actor Michael Keaton during a 2021 interview published in Interview. “But I was competitive and I did want to work, so I was always balancing both of those aspects of my life.”

MacDowell raised her family in Asheville, North Carolina, per the New York Times.

MacDowell poses with daughters Rainey, left, and Margaret in March 2020. Rachel Murray / Getty Images

She later added, "My kids are still so important to me, but they’re adults now. So working out that component of my life has been really interesting.

"Margaret wrote me something the other day and I can’t remember what she called me — it was something like sweetheart, this term of endearment I’ve called her her whole life. But it was as if we had switched roles and she was the adult. It’s interesting when they start treating you like equals, or even parenting you in a way."

Read on to learn about MacDowell's three children.

Justin Qualley, 37

The only one of MacDowell's children to stay away from the Hollywood limelight, Justin Qualley lives with his wife, Nicolette, whom he married in June 2023, per Brides.

The couple made MacDowell a first-time grandmother in 2022, she confirmed during an appearance on TODAY.

“I’ve never had somebody look into me and see my soul like that,” she said of her granddaughter. “It was definitely a soul-to-soul connection.”

MacDowell spoke to TODAY.com about meeting her granddaughter. Rachel Murray / Getty Images

Rainey Qualley, 33

MacDowell's oldest daughter, Rainey Qualley, followed in her footsteps to become an actor and a model and also performs as a singer-songwriter using the stage name Rainsford.

Rainey Qualley made her acting debut opposite her mother in the 2012 movie "Mighty Fine." She went on to appear in a 2015 episode of "Mad Men" and made a cameo as herself in 2018’s "Ocean’s Eight." In 2020, she starred in "Love in the Time of Corona," a limited series on Freeform.

Rainey Qualley is a model, actor and singer-songwriter. Mike Coppola / Getty Images

As a singer, Rainey Qualley released the seven-track EP "Turn Down the Lights" in 2015.

She told Spin magazine in 2022 that she was working on a debut full-length album. “A lot of the music that I have put out so far has been very ‘sad girl,'" she said.

"I wrote a lot of songs in heartache and that felt really important — and it was at the time — but I want to write stuff that comes from a more joyful place. I’m also just happier now," she explained.

MacDowell has been candid about her efforts to prepare her daughters for stardom.

“Mostly, I told them that fame is a huge responsibility,” the actor told People in 2017. “And it’s not always easy to be recognizable all the time. It’s not really real. And to not lose sight of their true self because that’s going to be most important to being happy.”

She is dating actor Lewis Pullman, son of the actor Bill Pullman, and posts about their relationship on social media.

Margaret Qualley, 28

Margaret Qualley co-starred with her mom in the 2021 Netflix series "Maid." Stephane Cardinale / Corbis via Getty Images

MacDowell's youngest daughter, Margaret Qualley, has become a rising Hollywood star.

The two-time Emmy nominee found fame as one of the stars of HBO’s "The Leftovers." She went on to star in FX’s "Fosse/Verdon" (2019) and in the movies "Death Note" (2017), "Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood" (2019) and "My Salinger Year" (2020).

In 2021, she co-starred with her mom in the critically acclaimed Netflix limited series "Maid."

Margaret Qualley told The Hollywood Reporter in 2021 that it was she who suggested MacDowell play her character's free-spirited mother on the show.

“It was probably the most selfish decision I’ve made in my whole life,” she said. “I was quarantining in Canada, and they still hadn’t cast the role of my mom. It just dawned on me one day, there would be no one better to play this part than my real-life mother.

"I wanted to work with her one day and wanted to wait until we had something really juicy. And then I realized, ‘Oh wait, this is really juicy …’

She sweetly added, "I got to work with somebody that I’ve grown up admiring since the fricking get-go — my very first idol.”

MacDowell spoke about the experience with USA TODAY in October 2021.

“Every moment was precious for me,” she said. “I really wanted to do a good job because it meant everything to me because I was scared it would never happen again.”