Margaret Qualley was born into Hollywood royalty — and in August, started an entertainment dynasty of her own. The 28-year-old actor, who is the daughter of Andie MacDowell, married music producer Jack Antonoff in a star-studded wedding ceremony on the Jersey Shore.

The Aug. 19 event made headlines after crowds gathered to catch a glimpse of Taylor Swift, who has worked with Antonoff frequently. Channing Tatum, Zoe Kravitz, Lorde and Lana Del Rey, who also have collaborated with Antonoff, attended, too.

Qualley previously was in relationships with “Saturday Night Live” comedian Pete Davidson and actor Shia LaBeouf. Antonoff, 39, dated “Girls” creator and star Lena Dunham and model-artist Carlotta Kohl.

Here’s what to know about Qualley.

Her mom is actor Andie MacDowell

Qualley is the youngest of three children actor Andie MacDowell shares with Paul Qualley. They also have daughter Rainey Qualley and son Justin Qualley.

“My children are the best part of my life. I am constantly learning from them, they are my greatest teachers.My job, my work is wonderful but my children are my life,” MacDowell wrote in an Instagram post celebrating the impending birth of her first grandchild, who was born in 2022.

In a 2019 interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Qualley said she had only just watched “Four Weddings and a Funeral,” one of her mom’s most famous movies.

“Who wants to watch their mom kissing other dudes? It’s weird,” she said.

What movies and TV shows has Margaret Qualley been in?

After first aspiring to be ballerina, per the Hollywood Reporter, Qualley turned to acting.

Qualley’s first film appearance was in the 2013 drama “Palo Alto." She garnered more recognition for her role in HBO drama series “The Leftovers,” which she dropped out of NYU to star in, per the Hollywood Reporter.

Since then, she’s been in the nun drama “Novitiate,” the manga adaptation “Death Note,” Quentine Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and the miniseries “Fosse/Verdon,” among others.

She acted alongside her real-life mom in ‘Maid’

She also starred in the viral hit “Maid,” a Netflix show based on a memoir about a single mom who cleaned houses to support her and her young daughter. Qualley’s real mom, Andie MacDowell, plays her onscreen mom — and it was Qualley’s idea.

“It was such a special experience for me to be able to work with her and to put so much of my heart into something,” Qualley said on Netflix’s podcast Skip Intro.

“She was just the greatest acting partner I could ever ask for,” Qualley adds. “She goes 100% every time. I learned so much from watching her. I learned so much from everybody I work with, but to be able to learn from my mom is pretty extraordinary.”

MacDowell spoke about the experience with USA TODAY in October 2021.

“Every moment was precious for me,” she said. “I really wanted to do a good job because it meant everything to me because I was scared it would never happen again.”

She grew up in North Carolina

Qualley was born in Montana, per Another Mag, and grew up in Asheville, North Carolina.

“My mom was the only actor in Asheville,” Qualley told Another Mag, “so it makes you a bit more on display, and people are interested when there’s nothing really interesting going on.”

She described her dream wedding (and wedding dress) in 2021

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar in 2021, which took place the year before she and Antonoff got engaged, she described her dream wedding as “big, drunken, with a dress that’s not too long." Her actual wedding dress seemed to fit the description: In photographs, she’s seen in a white, mid-length satin halter-neck dress.

Qualley has always wanted to get married, she told Harper’s. “I’ve always dreamt of getting married. There’s a girly-girl part of me that’s thought about what my wedding would be like.”

She also said she has "dreamt of having kids."