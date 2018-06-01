share tweet pin email

As a young mom, Candace Cameron Bure got her fair share of parenting advice.

"There was so much feedback," Bure, who had the first of her three children at age 22, told TODAY Parents in an exclusive interview for TODAY.com. "People were in my ears about what was right and what was wrong."

But parenting well is the best revenge. "I will say that now my children are teenagers, I can look at my kids and see that my parenting style worked great for my children," said Bure, 42.

Key words: For my children. The child star of "Full House," now star of "Fuller House" on Netflix and author of "Kind Is The New Classy: The Power of Living Graciously," emphasized to TODAY Parents that there's no one right way to parent.

"Different things work for different people," she said. "Every life is different. No two people have the exact same experience. So go to the people you love and trust most... and really tune out the rest. You might need to turn off social media!"

Everett Collection Candace Cameron, lower right, as DJ Tanner in season one of "Full House" in 1987, with her television family.

And her advice for John Stamos, aka Uncle Jesse on "Full House," who recently became a first-time dad at age 54? Simple: All you need is love. (And she's pretty sure he has it.)

"I don't think I'm going to give him any advice he hasn't heard already," she said with a laugh. "I know that he and Caitlin are going to be wonderful parents because they've been wanting this for so long. And this little boy, Billy, is going to be so well-loved. And at the end of the day, that's all we want for our children."