If you’re looking to give your baby an unusual but cool name, note the power of baby names that start with “U.”

“The letter ‘U’ is the single least common initial in American baby names today by far,” Laura Wattenberg, the creator of Namerology, tells TODAY.com. “Even so, ‘U’ names have been trending upward —at least, some ‘U’ names.”

Why? Wattenberg says it’s about the pronunciation.

“Parents are drawn to the long ‘U’ ‘oo’ sound more than the short ‘U’ ‘uh’ sound,” says Wattenberg. “To hear the difference, try saying Luke vs. luck. The long ‘U’ has brought the biblical names Uriah and Uriel to new popularity heights, and the classical name Ulysses is showing new life as well.”

Observe the power of “U” names, which belong to politicians, Hollywood stars and athletes: former U.S. president Ulysses S. Grant, actors Uma Thurman and Uzo Aduba, musician Usher Raymond and Olympian sprinter Usain Bolt.

Let’s hear it for Utah, Umbro and Urbana!

200 Baby Names That Start With "U"

From Ulmer to Una and Urica, baby names that begin with the letter “U” are here to stay. Here are 200 baby names that start with “U” to consider for your little one.