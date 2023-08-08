IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

100 boy names that start with ‘Y’

Looking for a unique name for your baby boy? Start at the end of the alphabet.
Newborn Baby Sleeping Smiling. Cute Infant Child in Wrap Bodysuit. New Born Little Boy smile in Blue Clothes lying on Blanket. Small Kid Face Close up Portrait holding Hands First
Baby names that begin with "Y" will make your child stand out.inarik / Getty Images
By Elise Solé

Looking for a baby name for your son? Why not choose a boy name that starts with "Y."

According to Lauren Wattenberg, the creator of Namerology, monikers that start with "Y" are becoming more and more popular.

"'Y' is rare as an initial, but extremely common in name endings, both in suffixes like -lyn and as a final letter,” Laura Wattenberg, the creator of Namerology, previously told TODAY.com. “That keeps it from having the exotic appeal of rare letters like X and Z, so parents haven’t really sought it out.”

The letter "Y" is truly influential since many common baby names that start with "J" (like Joseph and Jonanthan) were adapted from names that start with "Y," such as Yosef and Yonatan.

Check out the Namerology NameGrapher to see how names like Yahir, Yusuf and Yisroel have changed in popularity over time.

If you're interested in the letter Y for your little one, let these folks get your brain churning in the right direction: former professional basketball player Yao Ming, composer Yanni, actor Yuji Okumoto and fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent.

Plus, a shout-out to a kiddo on the block: Tyra Banks and Erik Asla named their son York, who was born in 2016.

Ready to explore the not-as-obvious end of the alphabet? Go straight to the back of the line for 100 of the best "Y" names.

100 Boy Names That Start With ‘Y’

With special names like Yugene, Yovel and Yari, your little one will stand out in a classroom full of Jacobs, Johns and Jacksons.

  • Yanni
  • Youssef
  • Yael
  • Yale
  • Yuri
  • Yosef
  • Yeats
  • Yoshi
  • Yule
  • Yumi
  • York
  • Yanis
  • Yohan
  • Yarrow
  • Yardley 
  • Yair
  • Young
  • Yannis
  • Yashar
  • Yogi
  • Yasti
  • Yonni
  • Yasim
  • Yvan
  • Yai
  • Youn
  • Yordi
  • Yamir
  • Yonny
  • Yadid
  • Yannick
  • Yonathan
  • Yash
  • Yaser
  • Yorah
  • Yon
  • Yarael
  • Yoel
  • Yaman
  • Yossi
  • Yunis
  • Yugene
  • Yovanni
  • Yohance
  • Yovel
  • Yarden
  • Yao
  • Yeary
  • Yorick
  • Yost
  • Yiannis
  • Yuen
  • Yaro
  • Yashawn
  • Yacob
  • Yoan
  • Yari
  • Yunus
  • Yacov
  • Yahir
  • Yacoub
  • Ysrael
  • Yago
  • Yadin
  • Yoram
  • Yee
  • Yedidiah
  • Yazan
  • Yar
  • Yeager 
  • Yonas
  • Yurt
  • Yasper
  • Yasar
  • Yanik
  • Yatan
  • Yaj
  • Yatin
  • Yalid
  • Yadav
  • Yaron
  • Yunior
  • Yuvesh
  • Yugo
  • Yuvi
  • Ymir
  • Yassir
  • Yassen
  • Yadiel
  • Yared
  • Yerick
  • Yavin
  • Yardane
  • Yerik
  • Yahya
  • Yzac
  • Yuval
  • Yoshito
  • Yocha
  • Yance

Elise Solé

Elise Solé is a writer and editor who lives in Los Angeles and covers parenting for TODAY Parents. She was previously a news editor at Yahoo and has also worked at Marie Claire and Women's Health. Her bylines have appeared in Shondaland, SheKnows, Happify and more.