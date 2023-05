Moms and dads seeking "J" names for girls have classic and modern name choices to consider.

According to the most recent data from the Social Security Administration, there have been three names since 1922 that have placed in the top five for girl names: Jessica, Jennifer and Judith.

The current list of top 100 girl names includes Josephine (No. 72) and Jade (No. 91), which began seeing popularity in the early 2000s and is seeing a resurgence among today's parents.

"J" names for girls outside the top 100 that are seeing an increase in popularity include: Josie, Juniper, June and Juliette.

Famous female personalities with "J" names include: Jennifer Aniston, Julia Roberts, Judy Garland, Jenna Ortega, Jamie Lee Curtis, Joan of Arc, Janet Jackson, Julie Andrews, Jackie Kennedy and Jenna Fischer.

Celebrities who have given their daughters "J" names include: Jade (Giada de Laurentis), Jasmine (Nigel Barker), Johnnie (Melissa Etheridge), Jordan (Dierks Bentley), Josephine (Duff Goldman), Julia (Lacey Chabert) and Jupiter (Ashley Tisdale).

100 Girl Names that Start With 'J'

From Josephine to Judy, there are plenty of girl names that start with “J” for parents to consider for their daughter. Here are the top 100 according to the SSA: