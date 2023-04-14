If it feels like you're meeting more babies named Isla or Arlo, you aren’t imagining things. Spanish names for babies are on the rise.
According to the most recent data from the Social Security Administration, Spanish girl names Isla, Elena and Emilia are all in the top 100. For boys, Mateo, Leo (Leonardo) and Santiago all hold favorable spots.
The name Isla broke the top 100 for the first time in 2018 for baby girl names, and in 2021 — the name's most popular year yet — 5,514 babies born in the U.S. were named Isla, according to SSA.
Similarly, the boy name Mateo broke the SSA's top 100 ranking in 2015 and has steadily grown. Mateo currently holds the No. 15 spot for boy names and 2021 welcomed 9,112 baby boys bearing the moniker.
200 Spanish Names For Baby Boys And Girls
From Isla to Arlo, here are 200 Spanish names to consider for your new arrival:
- Isla
- Lola
- Elena
- Maya
- Isabella
- Emilia
- Isabel
- Jade
- Dolores
- Esmeralda
- Ramona
- Liliana
- Gabriella
- Alicia
- Rosalind
- Paloma
- Marisol
- Alisha
- Savannah
- Carmen
- Rosa
- Angelina
- Catalina
- Mercedes
- Adelina
- Teresa
- Viviana
- Sierra
- Eleanora
- Mariana
- Rio
- Arlo
- Valencia
- Theresa
- Lula
- Arely
- Luciana
- Anita
- Solana
- Georgina
- Reina
- Elvira
- Serafina
- Lucinda
- Mariposa
- Verena
- Tia
- Ana
- Linda
- Belinda
- Lolita
- Vida
- Elisa
- Neva
- Luz
- Gabriela
- Araceli
- Jada
- Julieta
- Laia
- Melia
- Fifi
- Pilar
- Silvia
- Felicia
- Esperanza
- Rey
- Dia
- Rafaela
- Diablo
- Celestina
- Jacinda
- Lorena
- Marisa
- Estrella
- Perla
- Ximena
- Rosalia
- Itzel
- Pepita
- Lumina
- Jacinta
- Ria
- Faustina
- Beatriz
- Chara
- Soledad
- Marianna
- Fernanda
- Raquel
- Reyna
- Leya
- Eloisa
- Leocadia
- Tilda
- Margarita
- Martina
- Aitana
- Yolanda
- Aranza
- Arlo
- Hugo
- Mateo
- Marco
- Joaquin
- Jago
- Leonardo
- Rafael
- Lorenzo
- Diego
- Inigo
- Archibald
- Santiago
- Teo
- Antonio
- Emilio
- Cruz
- Sol
- Rio
- Leandro
- Luciano
- Valentino
- Francisco
- Carlos
- Lucio
- Ignacio
- Alejandro
- Marcello
- Javier
- Matias
- Alfredo
- Esai
- Alonzo
- Miguel
- Agustin
- Helio
- Ishmael
- Mario
- Pablo
- Emiliano
- Carlo
- Alvaro
- Cayo
- Bastien
- Gil
- Rico
- Maceo
- Benicio
- Raul
- Salvador
- Alonso
- Jose
- Nilo
- Santi
- Canyon
- Carmelo
- Claudio
- Nacho
- Fernando
- Silvio
- Eloi
- Cesar
- Alfonso
- Jadiel
- Paco
- Armando
- Manuel
- Juan
- Matheo
- Sergio
- Mino
- Jaime
- Rey
- Eduardo
- Vale
- Maximo
- Pedro
- Ricardo
- Isaias
- Elia
- Iago
- Enrique
- Macario
- Alberto
- Vasco
- Renato
- Gustavo
- Maximiliano
- Esteban
- Rodrigo
- Octavio
- Desi
- Elizar
- Felipe
- Arsenio
- Vicente
- Rogelio
- Chito
- Marcelo
- Valencio
