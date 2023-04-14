If it feels like you're meeting more babies named Isla or Arlo, you aren’t imagining things. Spanish names for babies are on the rise.

According to the most recent data from the Social Security Administration, Spanish girl names Isla, Elena and Emilia are all in the top 100. For boys, Mateo, Leo (Leonardo) and Santiago all hold favorable spots.

The name Isla broke the top 100 for the first time in 2018 for baby girl names, and in 2021 — the name's most popular year yet — 5,514 babies born in the U.S. were named Isla, according to SSA.

Similarly, the boy name Mateo broke the SSA's top 100 ranking in 2015 and has steadily grown. Mateo currently holds the No. 15 spot for boy names and 2021 welcomed 9,112 baby boys bearing the moniker.

200 Spanish Names For Baby Boys And Girls

From Isla to Arlo, here are 200 Spanish names to consider for your new arrival:

Isla

Lola

Elena

Maya

Isabella

Emilia

Isabel

Jade

Dolores

Esmeralda

Ramona

Liliana

Gabriella

Alicia

Rosalind

Paloma

Marisol

Alisha

Savannah

Carmen

Rosa

Angelina

Catalina

Mercedes

Adelina

Teresa

Viviana

Sierra

Eleanora

Mariana

Rio

Arlo

Valencia

Theresa

Lula

Arely

Luciana

Anita

Solana

Georgina

Reina

Elvira

Serafina

Lucinda

Mariposa

Verena

Tia

Ana

Linda

Belinda

Lolita

Vida

Elisa

Neva

Luz

Gabriela

Araceli

Jada

Julieta

Laia

Melia

Fifi

Pilar

Silvia

Felicia

Esperanza

Rey

Dia

Rafaela

Diablo

Celestina

Jacinda

Lorena

Marisa

Estrella

Perla

Ximena

Rosalia

Itzel

Pepita

Lumina

Jacinta

Ria

Faustina

Beatriz

Chara

Soledad

Marianna

Fernanda

Raquel

Reyna

Leya

Eloisa

Leocadia

Tilda

Margarita

Martina

Aitana

Yolanda

Aranza

Hugo

Mateo

Marco

Joaquin

Jago

Leonardo

Rafael

Lorenzo

Diego

Inigo

Archibald

Santiago

Teo

Antonio

Emilio

Cruz

Sol

Rio

Leandro

Luciano

Valentino

Francisco

Carlos

Lucio

Ignacio

Alejandro

Marcello

Javier

Matias

Alfredo

Esai

Alonzo

Miguel

Agustin

Helio

Ishmael

Mario

Pablo

Emiliano

Carlo

Alvaro

Cayo

Bastien

Gil

Rico

Maceo

Benicio

Raul

Salvador

Alonso

Jose

Nilo

Santi

Canyon

Carmelo

Claudio

Nacho

Fernando

Silvio

Eloi

Cesar

Alfonso

Jadiel

Paco

Armando

Manuel

Juan

Matheo

Sergio

Mino

Jaime

Rey

Eduardo

Vale

Maximo

Pedro

Ricardo

Isaias

Elia

Iago

Enrique

Macario

Alberto

Vasco

Renato

Gustavo

Maximiliano

Esteban

Rodrigo

Octavio

Desi

Elizar

Felipe

Arsenio

Vicente

Rogelio

Chito

Marcelo

Valencio

