The name of John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s newborn daughter accidentally has a special family connection.

The couple welcomed Esti Maxine earlier this month, and the singer said the name pays homage to his lineage.

“It was Chrissy’s idea, but, then, it turns out my great-grandmother was named Esther,” he told E! News in an interview that aired Feb. 1.

Legend said they didn’t plan to name the baby after a relative.

“It wasn’t intentionally after someone, but once Chrissy told me that idea, I was like, ‘Oh, my great-grandmother’s name was Esther.’ And then we wanted to already name her middle name Maxine after my grandmother, whose middle name was Maxine. So, it’s a lot of my family in the name.”

Legend and Teigen revealed Esti’s name shortly after her birth, which came more than two years after they lost a child at 20 weeks of pregnancy.

“She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens — the house is bustling and our family could not be happier,” Teigen wrote, in part, alongside a photo of daughter, Luna, 6, and son, Miles, 4, holding the family’s new addition.

Esti was born Jan. 13, according to People, and Legend announced the birth while performing at a concert that night, telling those in attendance that he “didn’t get a lot of sleep” after spending time at the hospital.

“What a blessed day,” he told the audience, according to People.