Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcome new baby

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are now a family of five!

On Friday, Jan. 13, the couple welcomed their third child, according to People.

At a private concert, Legend reportedly told a crowd full of people that he had become a father again.

“@johnlegend just told us he had a baby this morning,” a fan who attended his concert tweeted.

People also reported that Legend told the crowd he “didn’t get a lot of sleep," but “feels energized” after spending “a lot of time” at the hospital.

“What a blessed day,” he reportedly added.

TODAY.com has reached out to representatives for Teigen and Legend for confirmation.

Teigen and Legend are also proud parents to 6-year-old daughter, Luna, and 4-year-old son, Miles.

In October 2020, the couple experienced a devastating pregnancy loss with their son Jack. At the time, Teigen called it a miscarriage, but later revealed she actually had an abortion.

“An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance," she said during a talk at a private event in Beverly Hills in September 2022. "And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago.”

Although it was a heartbreaking time for Teigen and Legend, she later revealed she was pregnant again when she shared a photo of her growing baby bump on Instagram in August 2022.

"The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again," she wrote at the time. "1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way."

"Every appointment I’ve said to myself, 'OK if it’s healthy today I’ll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still," she continued. "I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing."

Since announcing her pregnancy, Teigen has showed off her baby bump a number of times on Instagram and at red carpet events.

In September, she attended the 2022 Emmys in a long-sleeved sequined pink gown that showed off her bump. While walking the carpet, Legend adorably cradled his wife's baby bump in front of the photographers.