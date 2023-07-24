Chrissy Teigen shares baby Wren's first smile — and fans point out surprising family resemblance

Chrissy Teigen is celebrating an adorable milestone for her son Wren Alexander Stephens: His first smile!

Teigen, 37, and husband John Legend, 44, welcomed Wren through a surrogate on June 19.

The model and her singer husband also share three other children: daughter Luna Simone, 7, son Miles Theodore, 4, and daughter Esti Maxine, born on Jan. 13.

In the video, Teigen cradles a sleepy Wren, who wears an adorable onesie with a frog pattern.

Looking up at his mother, Wren cracks a sweet smile, and Teigen reacts with shock and delight.

“Oh, my God,” she repeats several times. “Did you get that?”

She shared her joy in the caption of the Instagram post.

"FINALLLLLLYYYYY! A smile," she wrote, accompanied by three smiling heart emojis.

While celebrating Wren's first smile, several viewers couldn't help but notice the striking resemblance with Teigen's mother, Vilailuck “Pepper” Teigen.

"He looks just like your mom," one Instagram user commented.

"This is your Mom’s twin!!!" another wrote.

Pepper Teigen, 62, grew up in Thailand and now lives with her daughter and Legend in Los Angeles, often seen playing and cooking with her grandchildren on her daughter's social media accounts.

She came out with her first cookbook, “The Pepper Thai Cookbook: Family Recipes from Everyone’s Favorite Thai Mom,” in 2021, and dedicated it to Teigen and Legend's late son, Jack.

On July 14, Chrissy Teigen shared an adorable photo with her two youngest children and Pepper.

Earlier this month, Teigen posted photos of her shopping spree with Pepper, with baby Esti along for the ride.

Teigen gave her mother a sweet shoutout in the caption.

"Shopping date with Est and the artist formally known as prints, @pepperthai2," she wrote.