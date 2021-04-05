Chrissy Teigen's mom dedicated her cookbook to her late grandson, Jack

Vilailuck "Pepper" Teigen has paid tribute to the grandson she lost in an upcoming cookbook that is all about family.

The mother of Chrissy Teigen has dedicated her book, "The Pepper Thai Cookbook: Family Recipes From Everyone’s Favorite Thai Mom," to her late parents and her grandson, Jack, who died at 20 weeks when Chrissy Teigen experienced pregnancy loss last year.

Vilailuck "Pepper" Teigen, shown with daughter Chrissy Teigen, has paid tribute to her late grandson Jack in her new cookbook. Kevin Mazur / WireImage

"We talk about him every day," Pepper Teigen told The Wall Street Journal. "Luna talks about him every day, and that’s how we grieve." "We’re getting better each day... We’re getting so much better and Chrissy too."

In the wake of Jack's death, Pepper Teigen, 59, shared a heartbreaking video on Instagram in October of her crying at the hospital before she gives Jack a small kiss.

"My heart aches love you so much baby Jack," she wrote.

Pepper lives in Beverly Hills with her daughter and son-in-law John Legend as well as her two grandchildren, Luna and Miles.

Chrissy Teigen, who has produced two cookbooks of her own, was a big reason Pepper wanted to write down many Thai recipes that had been in her head for years for her new cookbook.

"(Chrissy) put a lot of trust in me and told me that I was the best cook and that I need to write these recipes down,” she told The Wall Street Journal. "And I’m so glad she did. So now I have a book and something that I can pass down to her, Luna and Miles."

Pepper grew up in Thailand and moved to Washington state in the early 1980s after marrying Chrissy's father, Ron Teigen. She would often make Thai meals for herself after serving American comfort food to her family.

"When I was cooking my kind of food, for example my pad thai, it made me feel connected to home,” she told The Wall Street Journal.

