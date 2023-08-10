On par with learning you're about to be the parent of a baby boy is the exciting prospect up picking out a baby boy name — especially if you like more eccentric, unique names than some of the more popular, predictable options.

Perusing boy names that start with "V" is a great starting point for parents who are hoping their baby boy will stand out. According to the Social Security Administration, boy names that start with "V" have never been among the top four boy names in the country since the SSA started collecting data in 1923.

That means, any baby boy name that starts with "V" is bound to be as special as the baby who gets the moniker.

If you're a pop culture, television and movie aficionado, you can look no further than some of your favorite actors for inspiration, including the one and only "Ice Man" Val Kilmer, funny guy Vince Vaughn and the always "Fast and the Furious" Vin Diesel.

Music lovers can find solace in the fact that your baby boy's "V" name is among the likes of country music star Vince Gill, the legendary Van Morrison and the headline-grabbing Vanilla Ice.

If you're one of the history buffs among us, you can look to Vincent van Gogh for some baby name help, as well as romantic writer Victor Hugo, and ancient Roman poet Virgil.

Parents who like to stay on top of the news don't have to look any further than our very own NBC family for guidance. MSNBC journalist and anchor Ali Velshi, host of the television news program "Velshi," proudly sports a "V" name — though, yes, it is his last name, we will admit.

From film to history, television to music, news to everything in-between, there's plenty of boy "V" name inspiration.

100 Boy Names That Start With "V"

Whether you want to pay homage to one of your favorite cities, like Vegas, or you're looking to pick an Italian boy name, like Vincenzo, here are some of the most popular boy names that start with "V," according to data from the SSA.