When trying to find the perfect baby name, many expecting parents will turn to the more infrequently used letters in the alphabet for inspiration, including baby boy names that start with "T."

While the name "Tyler" was the fourth most popular boy name in the U.S. in 1993 and 1994, according to the Social Security Administration, a "T" boy name has rarely been considered one of the most popular boy names in the country.

Laura Wattenberg, a name expert and author of the book “The Baby Name Wizard,” says boy names that start with "T" peaked in the '60s, with favorites like Timothy and Todd.

"It hung around and got an extra boost in the '80s and '90s," Wattenberg tells TODAY.com. "The '90s had Taylor and Tyler."

Now, the most popular boy names that start with "T" are essentially "non-T names," Wattenberg says, like Theo and Theodore.

"(The names) where you don't really hear that hard 'T,'" Wattenberg adds. "There's actually one more, which is sort of a 'preppy king' name, like Tate or Trip."

There are a slew of notable celebrities who sport "T" names, including Tom Cruise, Tyler, the Creator, Tobey Maguire, Tom Selleck, Timothée Chalamet and Tom Brady.

It's not always easy finding a unique baby boy name to help your little one stand out, but starting your search by looking over boy names that start with "T" is sure to help you find the best name for your soon-to-be son.

100 Baby Boy Names That Start With "T"

If you're starting your baby name search, here are a few baby boy names that start with "T" to get the creative juices flowing.