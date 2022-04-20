These 64 Irish names are favorites for baby boys

Baby names inspired by Irish culture have a rich history in the United States.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, more than 31.5 million residents and 9.7% of the total population say they are of Irish ancestry. And many people hold that heritage "very dear," evident by the popularity of Irish baby boy names, Laura Wattenberg, creator of Namerology, told TODAY Parents.

"America has a long-running love affair with Irish names," Wattenberg said.

In each decade, there was often an "Irish name of the moment" for boys, she said. In the '70s there was Brian, Sean in the '80s, Ryan in the '90s and in the 2000s, Aidan.

These trends also reflect another prominent baby boy naming convention over the last generations: names that end in the letter "n."

Currently, there is no clear top Irish baby boy name in the United States, Wattenberg said, but some of the contenders include Finn and Declan.

In Ireland, some of the top baby boy names are not Irish in origin, such as Jack and Noah, which take the top two.

From the Ireland Central Statistics Office, here are some of the top Irish baby boy names from 2021, with pronunciation from IrishCentral.com and BabyNamesofIreland.com. (Wattenberg noted that pronunciation of these names can vary based on geography.)

Conor Rían (ree-an) Liam Cillian (kill-ee-an) Tadhg (ty-ge) Oisín (o-sheen) Finn Fionn (finn) Seán Darragh (darra) Oscar Patrick Cian (kee-an) Ryan Donnacha (done-acka) Senan (she-nawn) Aidan Rory Daithí (da-hee) Odhran (orin) Eoin (owen) Brody Cathal (ka-hal) Tiernan Ronan Conall Eoghan (owen) Rian Caelan Killian Dara Ruairí (rory) Paddy Hugh Lorcan Riley Cormac Niall Rowan Ciarán (keer-awn) Conn Caolan (keelin) Pádraig (paw-drig, or paw-rick) Brian Finley Oran Kieran Owen Keelan Kian Keegan Aiden Seamus Lennon Lochlann Flynn Carson Brendan Conan Colm Declan Connell Colin

Quinn