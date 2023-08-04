If you’re drawn to boy names that start with “O,” chances are you’re already familiar with Oliver and Owen. The two monikers are ranked Nos. 3 and 18, respectively, on the 2022 popular baby names list from the Social Security Administration. But have you heard of Obadiah?

“Oliver and Owen have really dominated in the past generation. But we’re seeing more Obadiahs, which is a biblical name," Laura Wattenberg, creator of Namerology, tells TODAY.com.

The names Ozzy and Otto are also picking up steam, according to Wattenberg. Oslo, as in the capitol of Norway, is is another “O” name that is gaining in popularity.

“Geographic names, like Oslo or Cairo, are trendy right now,” Wattenberg explains.

For parents in search of an unusual name for their bundle of joy, the letter O is a good place to start.

“If you choose an 'O' name that isn’t Owen or Oliver, it’s probably going to be unusual,” Wattenberg says. “There aren’t many traditional 'O' names.”

Famous male personalities with “O” names throughout history include: Owen Wilson, Odell Beckham Jr., Oscar Wilde, Orlando Bloom, Orson Welles, Otis Redding and Olivier Martinez.

Celebrities who have chosen “O” names for their sons include: Odin (Nick Carter), Oliver (Dylan Dreyer), Onyx (Iggy Azalea) Ozzie (Mandy Moore), Oscar (Gillian Anderson), Otis (Jason Sudeikis), Ozzie (Max Greenfield), Ode (Jena Malone), Odie (Ashley Williams), Orson (Lauren Ambrose) and Oskar (Nate Berkus).

100 Boy Names That Start With “O”

From Oliver to Olin, there plenty of boy that names that start with “O” for new parents to consider for their son. Here are 100 ideas:

Oliver

Owen

Oscar

Omar

Orion

Otis

Oakley

Osiris

Odin

Octavius

Oren

Orlando

Ozzy

Ollie

Otto

Obi

Oak

Omari

Oskar

Omer

Ozzie

Osman

Ozias

Osias

Oisin

Odell

Odie

Orville

Orin

Olaf

Octavian

Odysseus

Olen

Obed

Olin

Osmar

Othello

Olly

Osvaldo

Oaklee

Octavio

Odis

Oryan

Oleander

Oz

Othman

Ossian

Orien

Obadiah

Oland

Ogden

Obert

Orel

Oviedo

Olav

Octavious

Ole

Orrin

Omero

Osher

Orlin

Osbert

Oakes

Olmo

Omarii

Onyx

Orly

Orlie

Osric

Orie

Orvin

Orban

Oluwatobiloba

Ossie

Obrian

Onni

Osei

Othniel

Osamu

Orsen

Otello

Oluwatimilehin

Octavianus

Osie

Osprey

Olyn

Ondrej

Olamide

Osbourne

Ovila

Oleksiy

Orian

Ovie

Olavio

Oshae

Omri

Osei-Kofi