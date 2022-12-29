New York City's most popular baby names in 2022 have been revealed

Start spreading the news...the top baby names in New York City have officially been announced.

On Dec. 27, the New York City Health Department announced the top 10 names for boys and girls born within New York City's five boroughs.

At the top of the list? Emma for girls and Liam for boys. In 2021, New York City welcomed 99,262 new babies, including 434 Emmas and 703 Liams, according to New York City birth certificate records.

According to the NYC Health Department, Liam has been the number one name for boys since 2016, and Emma has been the number one name for girls since 2017 in New York City.

The borough with the most babies is Manhattan (39,559) and least is Staten Island (5,530).

20 Popular Baby Names In NYC

The rankings, created from 2021 data, showed that popular names from 2020 are still reigning, even if rankings have shifted slightly.

Eight of 10 names for girls remained the same (Sarah and Chloe dropped off the top 10 list and Luna and Sofia were added), and nine of 10 boys' names remained the same (Benjamin replaced Alexander).

Top 10 Names For Girls In New York City

Within all five boroughs, 48,648 baby girls were welcomed in 2021. The top names for baby girls born in NYC are:

Emma

Olivia

Mia

Sophia

Leah

Ava

Isabella

Amelia

Luna

Sofia

Top 10 Names For Boys In New York City

New York City welcomed 50,614 boys in 2021. Top names included:

Liam

Noah

Ethan

Lucas

Jacob

Joseph

David

Daniel

Aiden

Benjamin

Related video: