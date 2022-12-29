IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

New York City's most popular baby names in 2022 have been revealed

Here's what Big Apple parents are naming their babes.
/ Source: TODAY
By Kait Hanson

Start spreading the news...the top baby names in New York City have officially been announced.

On Dec. 27, the New York City Health Department announced the top 10 names for boys and girls born within New York City's five boroughs.

At the top of the list? Emma for girls and Liam for boys. In 2021, New York City welcomed 99,262 new babies, including 434 Emmas and 703 Liams, according to New York City birth certificate records.

According to the NYC Health Department, Liam has been the number one name for boys since 2016, and Emma has been the number one name for girls since 2017 in New York City.

The borough with the most babies is Manhattan (39,559) and least is Staten Island (5,530).

20 Popular Baby Names In NYC

The rankings, created from 2021 data, showed that popular names from 2020 are still reigning, even if rankings have shifted slightly.

Eight of 10 names for girls remained the same (Sarah and Chloe dropped off the top 10 list and Luna and Sofia were added), and nine of 10 boys' names remained the same (Benjamin replaced Alexander).

Top 10 Names For Girls In New York City

Within all five boroughs, 48,648 baby girls were welcomed in 2021. The top names for baby girls born in NYC are:

  • Emma
  • Olivia
  • Mia
  • Sophia
  • Leah
  • Ava
  • Isabella
  • Amelia
  • Luna
  • Sofia

Top 10 Names For Boys In New York City

New York City welcomed 50,614 boys in 2021. Top names included:

  • Liam
  • Noah
  • Ethan
  • Lucas
  • Jacob
  • Joseph
  • David
  • Daniel
  • Aiden
  • Benjamin

Kait Hanson

Kait Hanson is a lifestyle reporter for TODAY.com. A graduate of Penn State University, she began her career in sports and happily wakes up at 6 a.m. for games thanks to the time change at her home in Hawaii. An island transplant originally from the Northeast, she has called Oahu home for nearly 10 years with her husband and two chocolate Labs. Follow her on Instagram or Twitter.