Parents-to-be seeking baby girl names that start with “O” have plenty of options beyond Olivia.

Olivia has held the No. 1 spot since 2019, according to the Social Security Administration. The second most popular "O" name on the list is Oakley, coming in at 157.

“We’re seeing more and more names that were popular in the 20th century, like Opal and Olive," Laura Wattenberg, creator of Namerology, tells TODAY.com. "Names that were once considered hopelessly out of fashion now sound fresh and new because enough time has passed.

"Parents today are looking for names that are vowel-forward and smooth sounding," she adds.

Names starting with Oak (think Oakley and Oaklyn) are taking off, according to Wattenberg, who says the trend was inspired by sharpshooter Annie Oakley. Oakley is “girlish, yet not traditionally feminine,” and falls into the same category as Riley or Raelynn, Wattenberg notes.

Another hot name to watch for is Ophelia.

“Ophelia has the same sort of literary flow and feeling as Olivia,” says Wattenberg. “It’s a good choice for parents who love the name Olivia but want something less common.

“More and more people are turning to Ophelia,” she adds.

Wattenberg also suggests names that end with an “O” sound — but not the letter “O.”

“I call them hidden ‘O’ names,” she says. “Shiloh. Harlow. Margot. Willow.”

Famous female personalities with “O” names throughout history include: Olivia Rodrigo, Oprah Winfrey, Olga Kurylenko, Octavia Spencer, Odette Annable, Olympia Dukakis, Okasana Baiul.

Celebrities who have chosen “O” names for their daughters include: Odette (Mark Ruffalo), Olive (Drew Barrymore) Oonagh (Amber Heard) Ophelia (Dave Grohl), Osian (Milla Jovovich).

100 Girl Names That Start With "O"

From Olive to Oakley, there are so many girl names that start with “O” for new parents to choose from. Here are 100 to consider:

Olivia

Olive

Oakley

Oaklynn

Octavia

Ophelia

Oaklee

Opal

Oaklyn

Oakleigh

Ocean

Onyx

Odette

Oriana

Odessa

Ofelia

Ollie

Oona

Olympia

Oaklie

Olyvia

Olga

Orla

Ozzy

October

Ohana

Odelia

Orion

Owen

Ora

Orianna

Oakland

Oliviana

Ozzie

Oceana

Ocean

Oumou

Orly

Oshun

Odyssey

Olena

Ona

Oliver

Ottilie

Oaklynne

Oliva

Oluwadarasimi

Ori

Oriah

Orli

Oaklin

Olivianna

Olivine

Olivya

Oriyah

Oksana

Omni

Onalee

Ohanna

Olani

Olina

Odalis

Oliviah

Onna

Oceanna

Oralia

Oasis

Olanna

Oni

Olenna

Oliana

Omari

Orchid

Oaklei

Olivet

Oliviagrace

Omaira

Omega

Otilia

Ozlynn

Oceane

Odesza

Olamide

Olivea

Oliviarose

Omaria

Omelia

Ornella

Ostara

Oyku

Ozlem

Octaviah

Odilia

Ola

Olana

Oliwia

Omi

Orah

Oriya

Osiris