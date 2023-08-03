Parents-to-be seeking baby girl names that start with “O” have plenty of options beyond Olivia.
Olivia has held the No. 1 spot since 2019, according to the Social Security Administration. The second most popular "O" name on the list is Oakley, coming in at 157.
“We’re seeing more and more names that were popular in the 20th century, like Opal and Olive," Laura Wattenberg, creator of Namerology, tells TODAY.com. "Names that were once considered hopelessly out of fashion now sound fresh and new because enough time has passed.
"Parents today are looking for names that are vowel-forward and smooth sounding," she adds.
Names starting with Oak (think Oakley and Oaklyn) are taking off, according to Wattenberg, who says the trend was inspired by sharpshooter Annie Oakley. Oakley is “girlish, yet not traditionally feminine,” and falls into the same category as Riley or Raelynn, Wattenberg notes.
Another hot name to watch for is Ophelia.
“Ophelia has the same sort of literary flow and feeling as Olivia,” says Wattenberg. “It’s a good choice for parents who love the name Olivia but want something less common.
“More and more people are turning to Ophelia,” she adds.
Wattenberg also suggests names that end with an “O” sound — but not the letter “O.”
“I call them hidden ‘O’ names,” she says. “Shiloh. Harlow. Margot. Willow.”
Famous female personalities with “O” names throughout history include: Olivia Rodrigo, Oprah Winfrey, Olga Kurylenko, Octavia Spencer, Odette Annable, Olympia Dukakis, Okasana Baiul.
Celebrities who have chosen “O” names for their daughters include: Odette (Mark Ruffalo), Olive (Drew Barrymore) Oonagh (Amber Heard) Ophelia (Dave Grohl), Osian (Milla Jovovich).
100 Girl Names That Start With "O"
From Olive to Oakley, there are so many girl names that start with “O” for new parents to choose from. Here are 100 to consider:
- Olivia
- Olive
- Oakley
- Oaklynn
- Octavia
- Ophelia
- Oaklee
- Opal
- Oaklyn
- Oakleigh
- Ocean
- Onyx
- Odette
- Oriana
- Odessa
- Ofelia
- Ollie
- Oona
- Olympia
- Oaklie
- Olyvia
- Olga
- Orla
- Ozzy
- October
- Ohana
- Odelia
- Orion
- Owen
- Ora
- Orianna
- Oakland
- Oliviana
- Ozzie
- Oceana
- Oumou
- Orly
- Oshun
- Odyssey
- Olena
- Ona
- Oliver
- Ottilie
- Oaklynne
- Oliva
- Oluwadarasimi
- Ori
- Oriah
- Orli
- Oaklin
- Olivianna
- Olivine
- Olivya
- Oriyah
- Oksana
- Omni
- Onalee
- Ohanna
- Olani
- Olina
- Odalis
- Oliviah
- Onna
- Oceanna
- Oralia
- Oasis
- Olanna
- Oni
- Olenna
- Oliana
- Omari
- Orchid
- Oaklei
- Olivet
- Oliviagrace
- Omaira
- Omega
- Otilia
- Ozlynn
- Oceane
- Odesza
- Olamide
- Olivea
- Oliviarose
- Omaria
- Omelia
- Ornella
- Ostara
- Oyku
- Ozlem
- Octaviah
- Odilia
- Ola
- Olana
- Oliwia
- Omi
- Orah
- Oriya
- Osiris