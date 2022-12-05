Parents seeking baby boy names that starts with “D” have plenty of options. Mom and dad may choose a classic moniker like David or Dylan, or go for something more modern like Daxton.

Choosing a name that is the perfect fit for your newborn son is an important decision and one that many parents do not take lightly.

According to the Social Security Administration, top names that begin with D for boys since 1922 have included Daniel and David. In 39 of the last 100 years, David has ranked in the top five of boy names.

Famous male personalities with “D” names include Dwayne Johnson, Drake, David Bowie, Daniel Craig and Denzel Washington.

Celebrities who have given their sons “D" monikers include: David Daniel (Jennifer Hudson), Deacon (Reese Witherspoon), Dominic (Mario Lopez) and Dekker (Mark-Paul Gosselaar). TODAY's Craig Melvin also chose a "D" name for his son — Delano.

100 Boy Names That Start With 'D'

Whether having a name that starts with "D" is a longstanding family tradition, or just a choice you’ve landed on for your new arrival, here are 100 baby boy names that start with “D” to consider:

David Daniel Dylan Drew Dean Dawson Dane Declan Devon Dave Dominic Damon Diego Dalton Derek Dakota Dallas Drake Donald Damien Dariel DeAndre Daxton Desmond Dexter Danny Dillon Decker Deon Duncan DeAngelo Darwin Dimitri DeShawn Darien Deacon Donovan Destin Darrell Devonte Darby Devlin Desi Desean DJ Daven Donavan Dustin Deryl Duff Derrick Duval Duffy Demas Dayman Doan Darcell Dempsey Duane Daelyn Delani Davin Dex Drayton Dontae Dharma Daiki Daigo Danji Davide Dante Danilo Delfino Damin Daanesh Dashiell Dabeet Delroy Daivya Damion Daley Darden Deemer Delano Denver Delbert Derick Dewayne Douglas Dutch Denton Dupree Dell Damocles Didier Dixon Derril Duke Dior Darius

