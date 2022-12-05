IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

100 boy names that start with 'D'

From Dylan to Deshean, there are many great options for parents seeking boy names that start with "D".
Shot of an adorable baby boy wearing a hoody towel
In 39 of the last 100 years, David has ranked in the top five of boy names.PeopleImages / Getty Images / iStockphoto
By Kait Hanson

Parents seeking baby boy names that starts with “D” have plenty of options. Mom and dad may choose a classic moniker like David or Dylan, or go for something more modern like Daxton.

Choosing a name that is the perfect fit for your newborn son is an important decision and one that many parents do not take lightly.

According to the Social Security Administration, top names that begin with D for boys since 1922 have included Daniel and David. In 39 of the last 100 years, David has ranked in the top five of boy names.

Famous male personalities with “D” names include Dwayne Johnson, Drake, David Bowie, Daniel Craig and Denzel Washington.

Celebrities who have given their sons “D" monikers include: David Daniel (Jennifer Hudson), Deacon (Reese Witherspoon), Dominic (Mario Lopez) and Dekker (Mark-Paul Gosselaar). TODAY's Craig Melvin also chose a "D" name for his son — Delano.

100 Boy Names That Start With 'D'

Whether having a name that starts with "D" is a longstanding family tradition, or just a choice you’ve landed on for your new arrival, here are 100 baby boy names that start with “D” to consider:

  1. David
  2. Daniel
  3. Dylan
  4. Drew
  5. Dean
  6. Dawson
  7. Dane
  8. Declan
  9. Devon
  10. Dave
  11. Dominic
  12. Damon
  13. Diego
  14. Dalton
  15. Derek
  16. Dakota
  17. Dallas
  18. Drake
  19. Donald
  20. Damien
  21. Dariel
  22. DeAndre
  23. Daxton
  24. Desmond
  25. Dexter
  26. Danny
  27. Dillon
  28. Decker
  29. Deon
  30. Duncan
  31. DeAngelo
  32. Darwin
  33. Dimitri
  34. DeShawn
  35. Darien
  36. Deacon
  37. Donovan
  38. Destin
  39. Darrell
  40. Devonte
  41. Darby
  42. Devlin
  43. Desi
  44. Desean
  45. DJ
  46. Daven
  47. Donavan
  48. Dustin
  49. Deryl
  50. Duff
  51. Derrick
  52. Duval
  53. Duffy
  54. Demas
  55. Dayman
  56. Doan
  57. Darcell
  58. Dempsey
  59. Duane
  60. Daelyn
  61. Delani
  62. Davin
  63. Dex
  64. Drayton
  65. Dontae
  66. Dharma
  67. Daiki
  68. Daigo
  69. Danji
  70. Davide
  71. Dante
  72. Danilo
  73. Delfino
  74. Damin
  75. Daanesh
  76. Dashiell
  77. Dabeet
  78. Delroy
  79. Daivya
  80. Damion
  81. Daley
  82. Darden
  83. Deemer
  84. Delano
  85. Denver
  86. Delbert
  87. Derick
  88. Dewayne
  89. Douglas
  90. Dutch
  91. Denton
  92. Dupree
  93. Dell
  94. Damocles
  95. Didier
  96. Dixon
  97. Derril
  98. Duke
  99. Dior
  100. Darius

Kait Hanson

Kait Hanson is a lifestyle reporter for TODAY.com. A graduate of Penn State University, she began her career in sports and happily wakes up at 6 a.m. for games thanks to the time change at her home in Hawaii. An island transplant originally from the Northeast, she has called Oahu home for nearly 10 years with her husband and two chocolate Labs. Follow her on Instagram or Twitter.