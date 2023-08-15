200 baby names that start with 'T'

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

On par with finding out you're expecting a baby boy or girl is the excitement — and anxiety — of finding the perfect baby name that will set your tiny tike apart.

When searching for a unique baby name, a good starting place is baby names that start with "T," in part because they haven't been particularly popular.

According to the Social Security Administration, Tyler is the only name that starts with "T" to have ever breached the top five boy and girl names in the country since the SSA started collecting data in 1924.

Laura Wattenberg, a name expert and author of the book "The Baby Name Wizard," says "T" names "peaked around the 1960s."

"That was the time of Tina and Tammy, Timothy and Todd," Wattenberg tells TODAY.com. "It hung around and got an extra little boost in the '80s and '90s — the '80s had Tiffany and the '90s had Taylor and Tyler."

Despite the spike in the '60s, '80s and '90s, Wattenberg says "T" names have been in a "quiet period," especially when it comes to girl names that start with "T."

"For boys, the hottest 'T' names are the 'non-T' names, like Theo and Theodore," Wattenberg explains. "For girls, there really isn't a 'T' sound (name) at the moment.'"

Even though "T" baby names aren't particularly popular, there are plenty of influential celebrities with names that start with "T" that can serve as inspiration when considering the best name for your baby.

Whether it's Tina Fey, Tom Cruise, Taylor Lautner, Tiffany Haddish or Tyler Perry, there's no shortage of famous people with names that start with "T" to get your creative juices flowing.

"There are a couple of names that are on the upswing," Wattenberg says. "Like Tegan, Talia and Theodora. But for the last almost 20 years, there just hasn't really been a sound of the moment that 'T' names can hook into.'"

If expecting parents choose a baby name that starts with "T," they're sure to pick a moniker that is as unique as their little one. 200 Baby Names That Start With "T"

Nothing screams "unique baby name" like a baby name that starts with "T." From Toby to Tripp, Theodora to Tilly, here are 200 to choose from.