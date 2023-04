Parents-to-be set on a baby name that starts with "H" have no shortage of choices to consider. From old-fashioned names, like Harvey and Harriett, to trendy monikers, such as Harlow and Hazen, there is a perfect fit for your new addition.

While the Social Security Administration reports that no “H” names for boys have claimed any of the top spots in the past 100 years, there have been three girls in the top five since 1922: Hannah, Heather and Helen.

According to the most recent naming data, Harper currently ranks No. 10 for girl names.

Famous personalities with “H” names include: Helen Mirren, Halle Berry, Hilary Swank, Hayden Panettiere, Heidi Klum, Haley Lu Richardson, Hailey Baldwin, Harper Lee, Hank Aaron, Harry Styles, Harrison Ford, Heath Ledger, Hugh Jackman, Henry Ford, Hulk Hogan, Hans Zimmer, Hakeem Olajuwon and Howie Mandel.

TODAY’s Hoda Kotb shares an “H” name with both of her daughters, Hope and Haley, and TODAY co-host Jenna Bush Hager has a son named Hal.

There are no shortage of celebrities who have given their children “H” names.

Famous babies with "H" monikers include: Hal (Benedict Cumberbatch), Hank (Brooklyn Decker), Harold (Greta Gerwig), Hart (Miranda Kerr), Hawkins (Tony Romo), Hayes (Maren Morris), Hendrix (Future), Henry (Julia Roberts), Huckleberry (Bear Grylls), Hugo (Macklemore), Halo (Nick Cannon), Harlow (Nicole Richie), Harper (Tiffani Thiessen), Hattie (Tori Spelling), Hazel (John Krasinski), Helen (Robert De Niro), Honey (Sadie Robertson), Honor (Jessica Alba) and Hannah (Bill Hader).

200 Baby Names That Start With 'H'

Whether you are inspired by classic names or want to lean in to a more modern name, here are 200 baby names that start with “H” to consider for your new arrival:

Harper

Hazel

Hannah

Hailey

Hadley

Harmony

Hope

Harlow

Haven

Hayden

Harley

Hallie

Heidi

Helen

Hattie

Holly

Haisley

Heaven

Helena

Hanna

Haley

Henley

Holland

Hadassah

Halle

Halo

Hadlee

Harlee

Hana

Hunter

Harmoni

Hadleigh

Haylee

Harriet

Heavenly

Harleigh

Hailee

Hensley

Heather

Honesty

Hollis

Harlem

Hollyn

Honey

Hafsa

Haddie

Harlyn

Honor

Hartley

Hilary

Haizley

Harlynn

Hendrix

Harlie

Hailie

Halston

Harmonie

Havana

Hayes

Henrietta

Haya

Hazley

Harbor

Haislee

Hindy

Hadassa

Huntleigh

Harlowe

Hellen

Haidyn

Hollie

Honesti

Haylie

Hermione

Harmonee

Hayleigh

Haylen

Hennessy

Havyn

Hosanna

Hudsyn

Huntley

Hayzel

Haniya

Heiress

Henny

Hayven

Hillary

Huxley

Harmonii

Hera

Halia

Hania

Huda

Haisleigh

Hiba

Hazely

Haleigh

Harleen

Halsey

Henry

Hudson

Hunter

Harrison

Hayden

Hayes

Holden

Hendrix

Hector

Harvey

Hank

Hugo

Hezekiah

Huxley

Houston

Harlan

Hamza

Harry

Hugh

Hassan

Henrik

Harley

Howard

Harlem

Heath

Harold

Harris

Hollis

Hakeem

Harper

Henri

Hans

Haven

Hansel

Huxton

Hasan

Honor

Huck

Humberto

Hagen

Haiden

Hampton

Hardin

Hussein

Hadi

Hiram

Holland

Harlow

Haze

Hoyt

Hendrick

Hussain

Hernan

Holt

Huntley

Hamilton

Henley

Haroon

Haziel

Hero

Hendrixx

Heston

Halen

Haris

Hyrum

Halston

Harlen

Hazen

Heriberto

Hudsyn

Herbert

Hamzah

Hatcher

Hutton

Haddon

Hardy

Holton

Harland

Harun

Hawkins

Hayze

Hiro

Hart

Hashim

Hendrik

Hosea

Henderson

Halo

Herman

Huey

Haider

Hillel

Hutson

Hasani

Hawk

Helios

Hogan

Honest

Hutch

Henryk

