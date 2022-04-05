76 names inspired by your favorite superheroes

Superheroes have inspired generations of movie and comic book fans, and now — with this hot baby name trend — parents, too.

Superhero names are a kind of magic name, said Pamela Redmond, creator of Nameberry. Magic names are tied to legendary figures and have powerful meanings.

The most popular superhero names are those inspired by a particular character in pop culture, Redmond told TODAY Parents, like Arrow, Dash, Loki, Harley and Odin.

“These names also feel particularly modern. Many superheroes, like Peter Parker, have existed for decades and their names are no longer up-and-coming. Heroes based on mythology or newer heroes tend to feel fresher," Redmond said in an email.

The popularity of magic names has increased since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Redmond said. Parents may choose these names for their “incantatory power” that can strengthen children against future challenges.

With inspiration from the strength and courage of the universe's greatest heroes (and villains), here are Nameberry's top 76 superhero names.