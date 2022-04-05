IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Go meatless with 3 easy and satisfying plant-based recipes

76 names inspired by your favorite superheroes

Some of the most popular names reference fan-favorites like Dash, Loki and Harley.
Super Baby
If your baby's superhero power is cuteness, these names are for you.WoodKey / Getty Images
By Maddie Ellis

Superheroes have inspired generations of movie and comic book fans, and now — with this hot baby name trend — parents, too.

Superhero names are a kind of magic name, said Pamela Redmond, creator of Nameberry. Magic names are tied to legendary figures and have powerful meanings.

The most popular superhero names are those inspired by a particular character in pop culture, Redmond told TODAY Parents, like Arrow, Dash, Loki, Harley and Odin.

“These names also feel particularly modern. Many superheroes, like Peter Parker, have existed for decades and their names are no longer up-and-coming. Heroes based on mythology or newer heroes tend to feel fresher," Redmond said in an email.

The popularity of magic names has increased since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Redmond said. Parents may choose these names for their “incantatory power” that can strengthen children against future challenges.

With inspiration from the strength and courage of the universe's greatest heroes (and villains), here are Nameberry's top 76 superhero names.

  1. America
  2. Arrow
  3. Atlas
  4. Aurora
  5. Azula
  6. Banner
  7. Bear
  8. Blade
  9. Blaze
  10. Blossom
  11. Bruce
  12. Buttercup
  13. Canary
  14. Captain
  15. Cascade
  16. Cat
  17. Cecilia
  18. Clark
  19. Crimson
  20. Dash
  21. Diana
  22. Eagle
  23. Echo
  24. Elektra
  25. Ember
  26. Falcon
  27. Flash
  28. Frost
  29. Gamora
  30. Harley
  31. Hurricane
  32. Indigo
  33. Iris
  34. Iron
  35. Jade
  36. Kar
  37. Kent
  38. Kitty
  39. Knight
  40. Lane
  41. Leonardo
  42. Lex
  43. Lois
  44. Loki
  45. Luna
  46. Marvel
  47. Maverick
  48. Natasha
  49. Neo
  50. Nova
  51. Octavius
  52. Odin
  53. Onyx
  54. Orchid
  55. Orion
  56. Parker
  57. Peter
  58. Phoenix
  59. Quill
  60. Quinn
  61. Raven
  62. Robin
  63. Rogue
  64. Ronin
  65. Samson
  66. Sapphire
  67. Scarlet
  68. Shuri
  69. Storm
  70. Tempest
  71. Thor
  72. Titan
  73. Valkyrie
  74. Venus
  75. Wolf
  76. Zuri

Super Bowl champ Van Jefferson and wife reveal possible names for new baby

Feb. 16, 202204:36
Maddie Ellis

Maddie Ellis is an editorial intern at TODAY Digital. She loves to write about pop culture, reality TV, the latest trends and celebrity news. She is a senior at UNC-Chapel Hill set to graduate with degrees in English and journalism in May. Outside of the virtual office, you can find her catching up on an HBO series, reading Jane Austen or re-watching “When Harry Met Sally.” 