Popular choices for baby names that start with “B” include classics like Bradley and Brooke, as well as more modern names like Briar and Blake.
According to the Social Security Administration, three top baby names since 1922 have started with the letter "B."
By Kait Hanson

Parents searching for beautiful or blessed baby names that start with "B" have plenty of options.

According to the Social Security Administration, top names that begin with “B” for girls since 1922 have included Brittany, Barbara and Betty. There have been no top boy names that start with "B" in the last 100 years, but Robert — often shortened to “Bob” — has been in the top five baby names for boys 50 of the last 100 years.

Some celebrities who have given their children a moniker starting with “B” include:

Beatrix (Jodie Sweetin), Brooklyn (David and Victoria Beckham), Bingham (Kate Hudson), Banks (Hilary Duff), Bailey (Stella McCartney), Bardot (David Boreanaz), Bear (Alicia Silverstone), Beau (Jamie-Lynn Sigler), Beckett (Michael Phelps), Bella (Derek Jeter), Benjamin (Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady) and Blue (Beyonce).

200 Baby Names That Start With "B"

Whether choosing a baby name that starts with "B" is something you've always had your heart set on, or a "B" name is what fits with a middle or last name, here are 200 baby names that start with "B" to consider:

  • Brooklyn
  • Brianna
  • Blake
  • Brittany
  • Bailey
  • Brooke
  • Birdie
  • Bonnie
  • Bella
  • Brynn
  • Bala
  • Britney
  • Betty
  • Brenda
  • Brielle
  • Blaire
  • Belle
  • Brennan
  • Becca
  • Bree
  • Breighton
  • Blossom
  • Bathsheba
  • Barbara
  • Brantley
  • Bettina
  • Banks
  • Bethany
  • Brenna
  • Banira
  • Binita
  • Betsy
  • Brigid
  • Bowie
  • Beverly
  • Bernadette
  • Billie
  • Brie
  • Blythe
  • Beatrix
  • Baxley
  • Bristol
  • Bridget
  • Brandy
  • Beatrice
  • Brilynn
  • Bianca
  • Berenice
  • Baani
  • Bodhi
  • Brigitte
  • Brownwyn
  • Bailee
  • Bua
  • Brynlee
  • Blakely
  • Baya
  • Bryanna
  • Beth
  • Beata
  • Bess
  • Buffy
  • Baylor
  • Babette
  • Brisa
  • Brinley
  • Braelyn
  • Blessing
  • Belinda
  • Blanca
  • Berkeley
  • Brea
  • Brystol
  • Brandi
  • Beyonce
  • Bebe
  • Britanny 
  • Bryce
  • Bette
  • Becky
  • Bo
  • Bindi
  • Bayley
  • Beatriz
  • Bellarose
  • Baila
  • Bem
  • Benika
  • Bina
  • Bexley
  • Briella
  • Brinn
  • Braelynn
  • Briar
  • Brighton
  • Batsheva
  • Braylin
  • Beckett
  • Babeth
  • Beccalynn
  • Brandon
  • Brody
  • Bradley
  • Brian
  • Brady
  • Bowie
  • Breck
  • Brent
  • Benjamin
  • Brooks
  • Bryan
  • Bobby
  • Bruce
  • Blake
  • Bennett
  • Bill
  • Brayden
  • Beau
  • Barrett
  • Bentley
  • Byron
  • Barack
  • Baxter
  • Baldwin
  • Benedict
  • Booker
  • Bob
  • Bridger
  • Banks
  • Barnard
  • Barney
  • Bartholomew
  • Barry
  • Bruno
  • Billy
  • Bowen
  • Bear
  • Benito
  • Bishop
  • Barnaby
  • Benji
  • Broderick
  • Bart
  • Blaine
  • Bryce
  • Bjorn
  • Bodhi
  • Blaze
  • Braden
  • Buck
  • Brock
  • Burke
  • Burr
  • Bram
  • Bronte
  • Bart
  • Braxton
  • Benton
  • Bernie
  • Bryson
  • Boston
  • Boswell
  • Boone
  • Basil
  • Bodha
  • Baru
  • Beauregard
  • Brecken
  • Baker
  • Brett
  • Bergen
  • Buckley
  • Bartley
  • Bodwyn
  • Branor
  • Banri
  • Brockley
  • Bronson
  • Bodie
  • Boden
  • Braylen
  • Bo
  • Brantley
  • Bernardo
  • Benny
  • Beck
  • Birch
  • Bellamy
  • Bou
  • Bushiaki
  • Balan
  • Bisma
  • Berto
  • Bartoli
  • Bacchus
  • Barrington
  • Bronx
  • Bevan
  • Branson
  • Brice
Kait Hanson

Kait Hanson is a lifestyle reporter for TODAY.com. A graduate of Penn State University, she began her career in sports and happily wakes up at 6 a.m. for games thanks to the time change at her home in Hawaii. An island transplant originally from the Northeast, she has called Oahu home for nearly 10 years with her husband and two chocolate Labs. Follow her on Instagram or Twitter.