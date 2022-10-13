100 girl names that start with 'B'

Bernadette to Blythe, and Birdie to Brennan — there are a wide range of girl names that start with "B" for parents-to-be.

According to the Social Security Administration, there have been three top names for girls that start with the letter “B” in the last 100 years: Brittany, Barbara and Betty.

Choosing a name that is the perfect fit for your daughter is an important decision that many parents do not take lightly.

Parents can choose from classic monikers like Brittany or Betty or opt for something more modern like Brynlee. Of course, a wide range of spelling patterns gives parents more options than ever before.

Top 100 Baby Girl Names That Start With ‘B’

Whether a “B” name is what is needed to achieve the ideal name rhythm for your daughter, or “B” names are a family tradition, here are the top 100 baby girl names to consider that start with the letter "B":