IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Fall back into fitness with this 31-day walking challenge

200 baby names that start with 'A'

Popular choices for baby names that start with "A" include classics like Ashley and Adam, as well as more modern names like Ace and Adalyn.
baby holding an alphabet block with the letter A on it
According to the Social Security Administration, nine top baby names since 1922 have started with the letter "A."TODAY Illustration / Getty Images
/ Source: TODAY
By Kait Hanson

Looking for the perfect name for your baby? Names that starts with "A" ensures your child is at the top of the list — alphabetically speaking, of course.

According to the Social Security Administration, top names that begin with "A" for boys since 1922 have included Alexander and Andrew and top "A" names for girls have included: Amelia, Ava, Ashley, Alexis, Amanda, Amy and Angela.

Some celebrities who have given their children a moniker starting with "A" include:

Amalia (Natalie Portman), August (Princess Eugenie), Athena Amelia (Robin Arzón), Arlo (Julia Stiles), Aalam (DJ Khaled), Ace (Jessica Simpson), Aidan (Jennifer Love Hewitt), Alena (Kevin Jonas), Alexander (Zac Brown), Amada (Ryan Gosling) and Annabel (James van der Beek).

More baby name inspiration:

200 baby names that start with 'A'

Whether an “A” name achieves the ideal name rhythm for your new bundle of joy, or “A” names are a longstanding family tradition, here are the top 200 baby names to consider:

  • Anthony
  • Andrew
  • Alexander
  • Aaron
  • Atlas
  • Adam
  • Austin
  • Arthur
  • Albert
  • Alan
  • Asher
  • Anders
  • Aiden
  • Ace
  • Ashton
  • Alistair
  • Alfie
  • Aidan
  • Adrian
  • Archer
  • Alessio
  • Arjuna
  • Abel
  • Abraham
  • Alfred
  • Asim
  • Alfie
  • Aman
  • Archie
  • Arlo
  • Ashton
  • Astor
  • Alvin
  • Archibald
  • Arthur
  • Alec
  • Amir
  • Alejandro
  • Adonis
  • Antonio
  • Andres
  • Aristotle
  • Ashley
  • Akiro
  • Alberto
  • Armand
  • Ari
  • Andre
  • Argo
  • Amari
  • Ansel
  • Ames
  • Ahmad
  • Angelo
  • Afton
  • Alonzo
  • Arwan
  • Atticus
  • Auggie
  • Armie
  • Abner
  • Adnan
  • Adolphus
  • Aapo
  • Alexis
  • Apollo
  • Augustine
  • Axel
  • Alder
  • Atticus
  • Adolphus
  • Akamu
  • Alcott
  • Alexei
  • Andrea
  • Angel
  • Antoine
  • Aran
  • Arjan
  • Avery
  • Azul
  • Adriel
  • Auden
  • Anderson
  • Ari
  • Axton
  • Arturo
  • Alfonso
  • Anakin
  • Amias
  • Abdullah
  • Aron
  • Alvaro
  • Alden
  • Asa
  • Abram
  • Ayden
  • Alaric
  • Ahmir
  • Aadi
  • Amelia
  • Ava
  • Ashley
  • Alexis
  • Amanda
  • Amy
  • Angela
  • Avery
  • Aiden
  • Abigail
  • Aubrey
  • Alice
  • Alysse
  • Autumn
  • Anna
  • Aliyah
  • Antonia
  • Ayanna
  • Athena
  • Ayla
  • Alex
  • Alessia
  • Abby
  • Arianna
  • Alexis
  • Amelie
  • Alana
  • Amber
  • Alyssa
  • Annie
  • Adriana
  • Angelina
  • Alexandra
  • Amina
  • Ainsley
  • Annalise
  • Alessandra
  • Aisha
  • Abigail
  • Anne
  • Ashlyn
  • Anaïs
  • Adele
  • Allison
  • Aricka
  • Ariel
  • Ashten
  • Agnes
  • Aimee
  • Anita
  • Andrea
  • Avalon
  • Arizona
  • Annabeth
  • Amariah
  • Arlene
  • America
  • Avril
  • Amberly
  • Alysha
  • Arlene
  • Addison
  • Agatha
  • Alejandra
  • Ailana
  • Alma
  • Amara
  • Adeline
  • Abra
  • Annmarie
  • Aria
  • Aurora
  • Audrey
  • Acacia
  • Anessa
  • Adonia
  • Aniela
  • Akela
  • Alohi
  • Angel
  • Alicia
  • Amalia
  • Ana
  • Annette
  • Antoinette
  • Asia
  • Anastasia
  • Adalyn
  • Arielle
  • Azalea
  • Aviana
  • Astrid
  • Alondra
  • April
  • Ann
  • Alaina
  • Ada
  • Alani
  • Abella
  • Adley
Kait Hanson

Kait Hanson is a lifestyle reporter for TODAY.com. A graduate of Penn State University, she began her career in sports and happily wakes up at 6 a.m. for games thanks to the time change at her home in Hawaii. An island transplant originally from the Northeast, she has called Oahu home for nearly 10 years with her husband and two chocolate Labs. Follow her on Instagram or Twitter.