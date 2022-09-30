Looking for the perfect name for your baby? Names that starts with "A" ensures your child is at the top of the list — alphabetically speaking, of course.

According to the Social Security Administration, top names that begin with "A" for boys since 1922 have included Alexander and Andrew and top "A" names for girls have included: Amelia, Ava, Ashley, Alexis, Amanda, Amy and Angela.

Some celebrities who have given their children a moniker starting with "A" include:

Amalia (Natalie Portman), August (Princess Eugenie), Athena Amelia (Robin Arzón), Arlo (Julia Stiles), Aalam (DJ Khaled), Ace (Jessica Simpson), Aidan (Jennifer Love Hewitt), Alena (Kevin Jonas), Alexander (Zac Brown), Amada (Ryan Gosling) and Annabel (James van der Beek).

200 baby names that start with 'A'

Whether an “A” name achieves the ideal name rhythm for your new bundle of joy, or “A” names are a longstanding family tradition, here are the top 200 baby names to consider: