100 boy names that start with 'B'

Baby boy (6-11 months) lying on bed
Need a baby name that starts with "B" for your cutie? Here are some suggestions. Jessica Peterson / Getty Images/Tetra images RF
/ Source: TODAY
By Kait Hanson

It's a boy! From Brandon to Bentley, there are many great boy names that start with “B.”

While the Social Security Administration lists zero top "B" names, Robert — often shortened to "Bob" — has been in the top five baby names for boys 50 of the last 100 years.

Choosing a name that is the perfect fit for your new bundle of joy is an important decision and one that many parents do not take lightly.

Parents seeking baby boy names that starts with “B” might choose a classic like Bradley or go something modern like Bodhi.

Top 100 Baby Boy Names That Start With ‘B’

Whether a “B” first name is a longstanding family tradition, or a name that starts with "B" is what is needed to achieve the ideal name rhythm for your son, here are 100 baby boy names to consider that start with the letter “B”:

  • Brandon
  • Brody
  • Bradley
  • Brian
  • Brady
  • Bowie
  • Breck
  • Brent
  • Benjamin
  • Brooks
  • Bryan
  • Bobby
  • Bruce
  • Blake
  • Bennett
  • Bill
  • Brayden
  • Beau
  • Barrett
  • Bentley
  • Byron
  • Barack
  • Baxter
  • Baldwin
  • Benedict
  • Booker
  • Bob
  • Bridger
  • Banks
  • Barnard
  • Barney
  • Bartholomew
  • Barry
  • Bruno
  • Billy
  • Bowen
  • Bear
  • Benito
  • Bishop
  • Barnaby
  • Benji
  • Broderick
  • Bart
  • Blaine
  • Bryce
  • Bjorn
  • Bodhi
  • Blaze
  • Braden
  • Buck
  • Brock
  • Burke
  • Burr
  • Bram
  • Bronte
  • Bart
  • Braxton
  • Benton
  • Bernie
  • Bryson
  • Boston
  • Boswell
  • Boone
  • Basil
  • Bodha
  • Baru
  • Beauregard
  • Brecken
  • Baker
  • Brett
  • Bergen
  • Buckley
  • Bartley
  • Bodwyn
  • Branor
  • Banri
  • Brockley
  • Bronson
  • Bodie
  • Boden
  • Braylen
  • Bo
  • Brantley
  • Bernardo
  • Benny
  • Beck
  • Birch
  • Bellamy
  • Bou
  • Bushiaki
  • Balan
  • Bisma
  • Berto
  • Bartoli
  • Bacchus
  • Barrington
  • Bronx
  • Bevan
  • Branson
  • Brice

