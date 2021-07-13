IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The model and her husband, Justin Ervin, are already parents of 17-month-old son Isaac.
/ Source: TODAY
By Rachel Paula Abrahamson

Ashley Graham is pregnant.

The model, 33, announced on Tuesday that she and husband Justin Ervin are expecting their second child together.

“The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories,” Graham wrote on Instagram. “I’m just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us.”

In the photo, Graham, who is already mom of 17-month-old son Isaac, shows off her bare baby bump.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CRRTiLertyK/

Earlier this year, Graham told the Wall Street Journal magazine that she and Ervin, a film director, were ready to give Isaac a sibling.

“I would get pregnant yesterday if I could,” Graham declared. “I’ve ‘accidentally’ had unprotected sex while I’m ovulating just to see if I can (get pregnant) while I’m breastfeeding.”

While guest hosting “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in April, Graham revealed that she was “currently working” on conceiving baby No. 2.

Graham gave birth to Isaac at her Brooklyn home in a birthing pool. It was an experience that she said left her feeling "invincible."

“If I would have had the birth at the hospital, I think my anxiety would have been through the roof,” Graham shared on her “Pretty Big Deal” podcast. “But because I was here, the lights were dim, it was a chill environment, I got to eat whatever food I wanted to, I could be in bed, I could be in the pool.”

Issac arrived in January 2020, shortly before the coronavirus outbreak. Like so many across the country, the pandemic afforded the family extra time together.

https://www.instagram.com/p/COtbFYxLyFP/

“It gave me the maternity leave that my body could have never asked for,” Graham said on “Ellen.” “Some working moms have to go back to work just after a few weeks and that's assuming they even get a maternity leave at all. It’s like these employers are like, ‘Hey congratulations on growing a whole new human from scratch, but we really need you back at work like A-S-A-P.’ It’s not OK.”

Rachel Paula Abrahamson

Rachel Paula Abrahamson is a TODAY.com contributor who writes for the parenting, health and shop verticals. She was previously a senior editor at Us Weekly. Her bylines have appeared in The New York Times, Good Housekeeping, Redbook, and elsewhere. Rachel lives in the Boston area with her husband and their two young daughters. 