'This is my new mom bod': Ashley Graham stuns in new photo shoot

Ashley Graham loves her new "mom bod," stretch marks and all!

The model, who gave birth to her first child six months ago, is showing off her beautiful curves in a new campaign for Swimsuits For All, and the images are equal parts stunning and refreshing.

Graham enlisted her husband, Justin Ervin, to capture photos of her modeling the designs from her latest swimwear collection. And she's proud to announce that the campaign images, shot at her family's home in Nebraska, aren't Photoshopped.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

"There's always a question of what do you want us to retouch, and what do you want us to take out? And I said, 'Nothing,' except from a clamp holding up the DIY backdrop," she told People. "I want everybody to know genuinely ... I want people to see who I am because everybody has a story."

The supermodel looks stunning! Justin Ervin / Swimsuits for All

The 32-year-old has partnered with the size-inclusive brand for several years and even showed off her baby bump in a campaign earlier this year. Graham has been a body image activist throughout her career and felt compelled to share a raw look at how beautiful a new mom's body really is.

"A lot of women I speak to have image issues, body issues around confidence. I want them to understand that we all have things that society has told us to cover up and why do we need to do that? So here I am with mine out and about and proud," she said.

Graham has been a body image activist throughout her career. Justin Ervin / Swimsuits for All

The new mom is thrilled with the results of her photo shoot now, but it seems she was a bit nervous to get back into modeling after giving birth.

"I've got more weight on me. I've stretch marks, and in the beginning I really had to have a lot of conversations with myself and tell myself, 'Okay, new body, new mindset,'" she said.

The model has worked with the swimwear brand for several years. Justin Ervin / Swimsuits for All

After seeing the campaign photos, Graham is feeling pretty confident: "(After) this photo shoot, I felt so empowered because I was like, 'Yes. I look good. I feel good. This is my new mom bod.'"

She's a pro in front of the camera! Justin Ervin / Swimsuits for All

This isn't the first time in recent months that Graham has enlisted her husband to get behind the camera. He recently shot her for a Harper's Bazaar UK cover, too.

"Justin and I were already in a rhythm of shooting together in quarantine," she said.

Graham strikes a pose at her family's farm. Justin Ervin / Swimsuits for All

The couple that does photo shoots together stays together!