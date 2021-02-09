Moms are relating to Ashley Graham's intimate breastfeeding video

Ashley Graham is savoring the breastfeeding experience for as long as she can.

Since giving birth to her son Isaac one year ago, the model hasn't shied away from talking about and showing photos of herself breastfeeding, and her latest social media post is resonating with a lot of fellow moms.

In a short video shared to her Instagram page, the 33-year-old can be seen lying down as she breastfeeds her son.

“Perfect morning with my sweet lil man. The snow in NYC is wild today, but still going to throw Isaac into his snow suit for a quick sled sheesh!” she captioned the post.

Graham also shared a second video of her son tapping his feet against her leg as he listens to music from "The Lion King."

Many of Graham's celebrity followers lent the post their seal of approval, including fashion designer Jenna Lyons, who wrote "Heaven" and actor Alyssa Milano, who commented "I miss this so much." Model Helena Christensen also chimed in, writing "Pure bliss."

A lot of Graham's fans felt nostalgic while watching the video and reflected on their own breastfeeding experiences.

"I remember those days! Enjoy it, Mama. Mine will be 11 later this month. They grow so fast," one wrote.

After watching Isaac squeeze his mother's breasts, one of Graham's followers left a relatable comment.

"This is where you get tiny cuts from those baby nails lol! Happened to me all the time heart," she wrote. Graham commiserated and replied "my boobs are like a battle field of Isaacs claw marks."

While replying to one of her followers, the model did admit that she's not sure how much longer she'll be able to breastfeed her son.

"I think I'm starting to dry up. I def don't have as much milk as I did before. It's all such a wild experience!" she wrote.

Many of Graham's followers thanked the 33-year-old for being so open about her breastfeeding experience and for making the experience less taboo. Some, however, didn't appreciate seeing the model's breasts on social media.

"Very cute, but, I honestly don't want to see breast, we get it your feeding your baby very cute, but please cover up," one wrote.

Still, it's something Graham hasn't been shy about doing and in September, she shared a video of herself pumping breast milk backstage before a fashion show.

Graham has also been embracing her post-pregnancy body and posed for a Swimsuits for All campaign six months after giving birth. At the time, she explained why she didn't want to retouch her photos.

"A lot of women I speak to have image issues, body issues around confidence. I want them to understand that we all have things that society has told us to cover up and why do we need to do that? So here I am with mine out and about and proud," she said.