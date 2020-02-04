She welcomed her first son on Jan. 18, and now Ashley Graham's introducing him to the world.

"Meet Isaac Menelik Giovanni Ervin," Graham shared alongside her husband, Justin Ervin, and new baby on a new episode of her podcast, "Pretty Big Deal."

Ervin explained that he picked the name Isaac for his future son years ago. The baby's middle name, Menelik, which means "son of the wise" and was the name of the first emperor of Ethiopia, was inspired by the couple's trip there last Christmas. It's followed by the name Giovanni as a nod to the Italian side of Ervin's heritage.

"I can't stop staring at him," Graham shared.

So how exactly did little Isaac arrive into the world? A week late and at home in Brooklyn!

Ashley Graham cuddles up to her 2-week-old son Isaac Menelik Giovanni Ervin. Ashley Graham/ Youtube

"If I would have had the birth at the hospital, I think anxiety would have been through the roof," Graham shared. "But because I was here, the lights were dim, it was a chill environment, I got to eat whatever food I wanted to, I could be in bed, I could be in the pool."

It all started when Graham woke up at 5:00 a.m. with contractions. She was determined to go about her day as planned, so she woke up her husband a few hours later to finish some preparations around the house. The couple went out for breakfast, where Graham said she was able to enjoy some pancakes between contractions, and returned home for a yoga class.

Ervin joked that only Graham would keep the yoga class on her schedule despite being in labor. They made it through 15 minutes of exercise before Graham's water broke and things started moving along quickly.

The midwives and doula arrived at the couple's home to prepare, and Graham continued to labor for six hours before delivering in the birthing tub.

"Seeing you with tears in your eyes and saying 'I can see his head' gave me so much strength to just push him out, and I really needed that," Graham told her husband during an emotional moment in the interview.

Graham came away from the experience of pregnancy and birth feeling incredibly empowered.

"Going through the hardship of my body changing, having to go back to practice what I preach and then going through the invincible laboring birth experience that I did, and now to be able to stand tall and say, 'Wow, I did it' — I'm so proud of myself, and I want other women to feel that exact feeling of just being invincible," she explained. "I feel like there's nothing I can't do."

Congratulations to the whole family!