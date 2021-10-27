Angelina Jolie reveals that her kids are rebellious ... and she likes it

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The "Eternals" actor is mom to Maddox, 20, Pax Thien, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 13.
Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Knox Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, and Zahara Jolie-Pitt attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Eternals" on October 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
“I have six very individual human beings in my home," Angelina Jolie told People.Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images
By Kait Hanson

Angelina Jolie is not a regular mom, she's a cool mom — at least when it comes to recognizing the differing personalities of all her children.

In this week's issue of People, the "Eternals" actor opened up her role as a mom of six.

“I am curious about all the different aspects of who they are. And I want to be there to support and develop all the different aspects of who they are,” Jolie told People of children Maddox, Pax Thien, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox. “It’s being excited to figure out: who is this person you live with? To separate yourself from your desires for that person.”

Jolie revealed this means embracing all aspects of their personalities.

“I’m that mom that if I see your rebellious spirit, it warms me. And I think, ‘Good for you, you got fire,’” Jolie said.

Jolie shares custody of all six children with estranged husband Brad Pitt. Jolie and Pitt have been going through divorce proceedings since November 2016. Earlier this year, Pitt was awarded 50/50 joint and legal custody of their five minor children.

“I’m not a perfect parent by any means. Every day I feel like I’m more aware of everything I don’t do right,” Jolie said. “And I’m pretty tough on myself, because I feel often, ‘Am I doing the right thing? Did I say the right thing?’”

Despite the challenges in her role as a mom, Jolie, who recently walked the red carpet with five of her six children, shared that raising her kids is something that excites her.

“I have six very individual human beings in my home," she told People. "I am so excited about all the different feelings and curiosities that they go through. Why wouldn’t you be? We’re supposed to help them figure out who they are. And you can’t figure out who they are if you don’t enthusiastically develop with them.”

